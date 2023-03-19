OPINION | Curtis Varnell: Oark has hung onto best of small-town life — and pie

A winding road, a beautiful drive and a million-dollar view accompany the drive north from Clarksville to the small town of Oark. Nestled in the Ozark Mountains and bordered by the scenic Mulberry River, it is the epitome of small-town Arkansas. The town meanders along Arkansas 215 -- a scattered house here and there, a post office, a small school, and the famous Oark Cafe.

A visit to the cafe alone is worth the trip. Built in 1890, it is the oldest continuously operating store in Arkansas. Stepping inside is a step into history. The building has the original floors, walls and ceilings and is bedecked with old shelving and scattered tables. Like stores of the past, they offer a little of everything, including groceries, camping supplies, hunting and fishing licenses, and even serve as a check-in station during hunting season. The cafe offers home cooked food with everyone's favorite homemade pies.

A lesser known area attraction is the "Tri-Centennial Tree" -- an ancient southern red oak tree located in front of the local school. The tree is over 300 years old and is commemorated by an historic marker.

With a population of 43, Oark has had a difficult time keeping the local school open. Even with busing, the school population fell below the magical state requirement of 350 students in K-12. In small towns, virtually everything is centered around activities at the school. Athletics, school plays, summer activities, and even social gatherings occur within the schools, and a town loses its identity when the schools are closed and consolidated with larger districts. Like many isolated districts in the mountainous area of Arkansas, kids face several hours of travel, often on hazardous roadways, when schools consolidate.

Many of the small mountain communities face this same difficulty. They wish to keep their schools open, their communities vibrant, and their towns alive. Oark, realizing other small districts faced the same difficulty, found a unique approach. In 2004, Oark, along with the Kingston School District, merged with Jasper, with each town maintaining their own campuses but with a central administrative staff and office. Deer, Mount Judea, St. Paul, Hartford and other small districts followed suit.

Many of the teachers in these districts are people who grew up in the region or who love small-town life. For the schools to succeed, it took a lot of work on their part because, even though a small district, they still had to offer the same courses and opportunities for the students that were offered by larger schools. Many of the teachers went back to school to obtain multiple accreditations so a smaller staff could still offer the required courses. The teacher I worked with taught music, science,and was the gifted/talented teacher. A delicate balancing act, she was exceptional at all three.

It's lunch time at the Oark store, and I am enjoying a huge slice of apple pie and ice cream along with my coffee. Enjoying the hum of conversation around me, I hear hunting stories, the problems with this year's hay crop, and local politics. Hearing a rattle on the porch, I am astonished as I look out. A huge hog has wandered across the front of the store and is meandering down the street. "There's a loose pig out there wandering down the street," I exclaim. The clerk barely raises his head, "Oh, that's just the town pig. He wanders around like that all the time. It's OK. He's just a big pet." No one else in the store acted surprised at all.

Only in small town Arkansas!