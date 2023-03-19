100 years ago

March 19, 1923

RUSSELLVILLE -- Robbers last night evidently gave up as a bad job an attempt to rob the Farmers and Merchants Bank at London, 12 miles west of Russellville, after they had blown the outer door off the vault and partially wrecked the building with two charges of nitroglycerine. Another charge placed against the door of the inner safe, containing the valuables, failed to explode. ... The explosion was heard about 1 o'clock, but no investigation was made, and the robbery was not discovered until this morning. A car was heard leaving the vicinity soon after the explosions. Bloodhounds failed to pick up any trail.

50 years ago

March 19, 1973

Nine Arkansas counties, all organized between March 24 and April 21, 1873, during the Reconstruction Era in the state, will observe centennials this year. The nine are Cleveland, Clay, Faulkner, Baxter, Lonoke, Garland, Howard, Stone and Lee counties. Formed during the contested conservatorship of Elisha Baxter, the nine counties are a part of a group that is sometimes referred to as "carpetbag counties." According to Charles Nordhoff, author of "The Cotton States in the Spring and Summer of 1875," the creation of new counties was a favorite device of the "reconstructors" because new political offices were created that could be filled with appointees.

25 years ago

March 19, 1998

Already considering a similar measure for dogs, Maumelle city directors Monday night discussed a ban on children ages 12 and under riding in the beds of pickups. Since revised animal-control ordinances were introduced last month, City Director Terry Miles has objected strenuously to the proposal to prohibit dogs from riding untethered in truck beds. City Directors Dean Elliott and Mark Adelstein have sided with him. Miles' objection has stemmed not from a belief in canines' welfare, but from his concern that neither Arkansas nor Maumelle regulates adults or children riding in the backs of pickups.

10 years ago

March 19, 2013

PINE BLUFF -- The driver of a bus carrying the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's vesper choir fell asleep Saturday, causing the bus to run off the road and into a median near Ratoul, Ill., according to a news release from the university. One person was treated at the scene, while four others -- including choir Director Michael Bates -- were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where they were treated and later released, the news release said. There were about 60 people on the bus, according to the release. Edward Johnson, the owner of Starlight T&W Charters in Lexington, Miss., told the News-Gazette of Urbana, Ill., that the bus driver admitted he dozed off.