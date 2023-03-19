Outdoors briefs

AGFC conducting angler survey

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is concluding an online survey to learn more about licensed anglers in the state.

The AGFC conducts a resident angler survey every five years to learn more about the many different anglers who make up Arkansas' fishing culture. For 2023, the commission initiated a two-pronged approach to learn more about ways to be more efficient in collecting this data.

The first portion, which was initiated in February, was a closed survey sent to randomly selected license holders to complete online. The second portion, which is in progress, is an open invitation survey that is available online for anyone with an interest in providing feedback.

Responses to the survey will be kept confidential and no respondents will be identified with any feedback they offer. However, participants will be asked to provide a CID number (found on their license) and their home ZIP code to confirm that they are Arkansas resident license holders.

Results from past surveys have been used to direct additional efforts in many fishing amenities, particularly many new bank-angling accesses and improvements for bodies of water that accommodate kayaks, canoes and other small watercraft. They also have been used to identify trends in angling efforts and motivations for many Arkansans, which ultimately leads to better understanding of how to recruit the next generation of anglers and conservationists in the state.

To begin the survey, click the following link: agfc1.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3gfQHlxHN1BQgHY

Rogers angler wins trout promotional

William Robinson of Rogers recently won the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's 2022-23 winter tagged trout promotion.

Robinson won a free half-day guided fishing trip on the White River for up to six anglers, including a free night's stay at White River Family Fishing of Arkansas' lodge and a traditional shore lunch fish fry on the river during the day of angling.

Robinson caught his prize-winning fish from Lake Atalanta on Feb. 11, but the winner was not determined until names were randomly drawn from all anglers who submitted a tag from a fish caught during the last three months.

In addition to the grand prize winner, three more anglers won guided fishing trips with Sore Lip 'Em All Trout Guide Service. The following anglers will be able to bring up to three additional anglers for a day of fishing fun on the Little Red River below Greers Ferry Lake.

Eric Pace of Conway, who caught his trout from Lake Valencia in Maumelle.

Tom Gattin of Hot Springs, who caught a tagged trout from Entergy Park Pond in Hot Springs.

Hugh Kynerd of Bartlett, Tenn., who caught a tagged trout at Tilden Rogers Park Pond.

The staff at the AGFC's Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery raised and delivered roughly 50,000 catchable-size rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program ponds throughout the state last winter. The Jim Collins Net Pen Facility on the west end of Lake Ouachita provided an additional 3,500 keeper-size trout to program ponds. Of those, 335 were given special tags that anglers could mail in to be eligible for the special drawings.

Clint Coleman, FCFP assistant coordinator for the AGFC, said he was excited that the winners came from different locations throughout the state.

"It doesn't always work like that, because it's a totally random draw, but it was really neat to see that happen this year," Coleman said. "We always have people return tags from across the state, so we know the trout stockings are popular everywhere we can offer them."