Pet of the week

Today at 3:24 a.m.
Don is our pet of the week.

Don is a brown, 2 year old mastiff. He's a gentle giant! Loves meeting new people and is great around dogs of any size. He is a recent graduate of Paws in Prison, so he's very well behaved. He'd be great for owners who are knowledgeable about large breeds. Help Don find his forever home! Don can be adopted through C.A.R.E for Animals. For more information call (501)-603-2273.

