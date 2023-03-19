Police arrest man in crossbow death

A man has been arrested in the killing of a man found dead, apparently of an injury from a crossbow bolt, at a southwest Little Rock apartment complex last week, police said Saturday.

According to an arrest report, the bolt fired by Jerry Crutcher, 56, also struck and injured a second person, who wasn't named in the report.

Crutcher was arrested at 3 p.m. Friday on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Charlie Williams, 66, as well as on a charge of second-degree battery, the report says.

"Mr. Crutcher fired crossbow and struck the victim killing him," an officer wrote in the report. "During the incident a second victim was struck by the arrow."

Williams was found dead about 4:40 a.m. March 12 at 7515 Geyer Springs Road, about two blocks north of Interstate 30. Police said Williams lived at that address, where the Spanish Willows Apartments are located.

Crutcher was being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday in lieu of a $500,000 cash-only bond, according to the jail's online inmate roster.