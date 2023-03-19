PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE 15, ST. PAUL’S EPISCOPAL 0

Ryann Sanders and D Burnett combined on a no-hitter to lead the Lady Tigers to a nonconference win Thursday in Biloxie, Miss.

Bentonville (7-1) scored 11 first-inning runs and cruised from there.

Kadence Stafford and Kasey Wood each homered for the Lady Tigers and Wood drove in three runs. Demi Dona-hoe drove in two runs.

ROGERS 12, BENTONVILLE WEST 2

The Lady Mounties built an early 5-0 lead and were never seriously threatened in a 6A-West game Thursday.

Lauryn Heinle had a monster day at the plate for Rogers, going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Ashlyn Hulett was 3-for-3 Ella Beeman drove in two runs.

Beeman and Ava Johnson combined to allow just three hits in the cycle for West.

Stephanie Crittendon belted a double for West.

BENTONVILLE 9, ORANGE BEACH, ALA. 2

The Lady Tigers won their second game on their spring break road swing, knocking off Orange Beach, Ala. on Friday.

Bentonville jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning without a hit, taking advantage of three errors in the inning by Orange Beach. Two more errors in the top of the second inning allowed the Lady Tigers to score three more runs.

The big early lead was more than enough for pitchers Ryann Sanders and Kasey Wood, who combined to allow just five hits and had five strikeouts.

BRADLEY 1, GREENWOOD 0

Ainslee Moore allowed just one hit and struck out 11 to lead the Lady Bears to a win against Greenwood on Friday.

Bradley scored the lone run of the game in the top of the third inning.

Greenwood starter Haley McAdams was equally impressive in the circle, allowing just two hits with nine strikeouts.

HACKETT 16, COSSATOT RIVER 0

Makenzie Freeman mowed over Cossatot River, allowing just one hit with 12 strikeouts as the Lady Hornets rolled to a run-rule win.

Michaelyn Freeman provided the spark atop the Hackett order, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Alona Rothwell was 3-for-4 and drove in three runs and Olivia Bouse added a triple and two RBI for the Lady Hornets (8-2).

BENTONVILLE 9, CHOCTAW CENTRAL 3

A seven-run sixth inning helped the Lady Tigers pull away late on Saturday.

Bentonville (9-1) trailed 3-2 before the sixth inning. Abby Ward led off the inning with a single. A hit batter and a Kadence Stafford single loaded the bases. A walk brought Turner home, then Trista Peterson belted a two-run single for a 5-3 lead. Amber Turner followed with an RBI double to make it 6-3. Tallulah Paccucci and Violet Nguyen added RBI singles in the inning to blow the game open.

Ryann Sanders earned the win in the circle with seven strikeouts.

HARRISON 6, TUCKERMAN 0

The Lady Goblins jumped out to a 4-0 lead and that was all Ryleigh Keele needed in a shutout win Saturday in the Ozarks Classic. Keele scattered six hits and struck out four over 3.1 innings. Daizie Riggs was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and Eliana Warner was 2-for-3 with a double for Harrison. On Friday, Harrison run-ruled Warsaw 13-3. Riggs was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBI. Kennedi Campbell also had a triple for the Lady Goblins.

ROGERS HERITAGE 12, TUCKERMAN 10

The Lady War Eagles claimed a high-scoring win Saturday morning in the Ozarks Classic. Heritage overcame eight errors and 17 hits by Tuckerman to pull out the win. Karlee Earl was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI to pace the Heritage offense. Izzy Ulepich was also 2-for-4, and and Emily Carpenter had a two-run double.

BASEBALL

PITTSBURGH PLUM 4, HUNTSVILLE 1

Huntsville scored a first-inning run but couldn’t get any more and suffered a loss to Plum during a Saturday morning game in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Pittsburgh team tied the game with a run in the bottom of the first, then added a solo tally in the third and two more in the fourth. The Eagles’ only run came when Mason Davidson walked and scored when Amos Mayes’ single to left was misplayed for an error.

ROGERS 16, SPRINGFIELD (MO.) KICKAPOO 0

Gabe Salinas had three hits and drove in five runs as Rogers pounded Kickapoo for a win Friday at Mountie Field. The Mounties (7-1) erupted for six runs in the first inning as Salinas hit a two-run single, then Zach Lawing had a two-run triple and scored on a wild pitch. Salinas added an RBI single during a seven-run third for Rogers, then added a two-run double in the fourth to finish the scoring. Madden Dillard allowed just one hit over four innings to pick up the win, while Salinas pitched the fifth to complete the shutout. Lance Wike added two hits for Rogers, while Keller Christenberry drove in two runs.

SPRINGFIELD (MO.) KICKAPOO 6, BENTONVILLE 4

Kickapoo scored three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead, then went on to defeat Bentonville in a game played Friday at Rogers. Bentonville (3-5) owned a 3-1 lead after two innings after Connor Taylor tripled to drive in Eli McCall and scored on Aaron Madewell’s ground out. Kickapoo, however, scored a run in the third before taking a 5-3 lead in the fifth and adding a run in the seventh. Bryson DeLozier and Rowan Christensen each had two hits for the Tigers, who will play Monday morning in Gulf Shores, Ala.

PRAIRIE GROVE 10, DARDANELLE 1

Conner Hubbs had two hits and drove in three runs to lead Prairie Grove to a home nonconference win over Dardanelle.’ The Tigers (9-1) scored in each of the first three innings to build an early 7-0 lead. Hubbs drove in two runs with a second-inning double and added an RBI single in the third. Owen Davenport threw four shutout inning and allowed just one hit to pick up the win and helped his cause with two RBI, while Ryder Orr finished the game. Tate Benoit had two hits and two RBI, while Luke Vance had a pair of doubles and drove in a run.

SOCCER

BOYS

HARRISON 2, FARMINGTON 2

Harrison scored two goals in the second half to manage a 2-2 tie with Farmington. Kale Thomason and Landon Sims provided the goals for the Goblins.

ROGERS HERITAGE 3, FARMINGTON 1

Brandon Gallardo scored two goals to lead Heritage past Farmington. Elian Hinajosa scored on a free kick and Carter Ligi added an assist for the War Eagles. Jorge Cervantes scored a goal and Titus Brown had an assist for Farmington.

GIRLS

HARRISON 9, FARMINGTON 0

Harrison scored eight goals in the first half of its win over Farmington. Clare Barger and Rylee Myers each had two goals to lead the Goblins. Erin Pratt, Marisol Hernandez, Liana Cash, Eliza Barger, and Kenz Morris contributed a goal apiece.

ROGERS HERITAGE 10, FARMINGTON 0

Heritage received goals from nine different players in its win over Farmington. Cylee Faught, Lizeth Amarez, Josie Wakefield, Stephany Ortega, and Monica Rogel each scored in the first half when Heritage bolted to a 5-0 lead. Hailey Wassman, Ailani Perez, Josi Guadarrama, Rogel and Jocelyn Martinez added goals in the second half to complete the victory.