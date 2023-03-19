SOFTBALL

Alabama blanks Arkansas

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts tossed a complete-game shutout and the No. 16 Crimson Tide defeated the ninth-ranked University of Arkansas 2-0 on Saturday at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

It was the Razorbacks' fourth loss in a row, and fifth in six games.

Chenise Delce started in the circle for Arkansas (20-8, 1-3 SEC), and allowed 2 runs -- 1 earned -- off 4 hits in 5 innings.

The Crimson Tide (22-6, 1-0) broke a scoreless game in the second inning when a bases-loaded passed ball allowed Jordan Stephens to score. Alabama extended the lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning after a leadoff double from Bailey Dowling was followed by an RBI single by Jenna Johnson.

Johnson finished 3 for 3 at the place. Dowling and Kali Heivilin were the only other Crimson Tide players to record a hit, each with one.

Arkansas struggled offensively. Regan Johnson began the game with a single, but the Razorbacks had just one more hit, a fourth-inning single by Hannah Gammill.

Fouts (11-3) struck out eight Razorbacks and issued no walks, throwing 100 pitches and facing 23 batters.

Game 2 of the series is at 5 p.m. Central today, airing on SEC Network.

-- Ethan Westerman

UCA sweeps doubleheader to clinch series

The University of Central Arkansas opened its ASUN schedule by sweeping a doubleheader against North Florida on Saturday in Conway, 1-0 and 13-4

In the opener, Jordan Johnson allowed 2 hits and 4 walks, striking out 4 for UCA (17-7, 2-0). Morgan Nelson hit a home run for the Sugar Bears.

In the second game, Madi Young hit a three-run home run and seven players hit extra base hits. Freshman Janiah Wilson hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning in her first career at-bat.

-- Sam Lane

Grambling State takes two from UAPB

Grambling State rallied back from deficits in both of games of a doubleheader to beat the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff twice Saturday in Pine Bluff.

The Tigers (17-8-1, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) scored the final 10 runs of Game 1 to win 10-1 and later climbed out of a 5-1 hole in Game 2 to grab a 12-6 victory.

Tytiana Robinson had a three-run double in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie and jump start Grambling State's flurry in the opener. Jazlyn Gomez and Justice Walton both registered two hits for UAPB (5-20, 1-4).

In the second game, Grambling State pushed across six unanswered runs from the fifth through seventh innings. Tyrah Elerby had two hits for the Golden Lions.

-- Erick Taylor

BOWLING

ASU moves to 10-0 in Tennessee

The Arkansas State University women's team won all five traditional matches it played Saturday, including a victory over host Vanderbilt, to move to 10-0 at the Music City Classic in Smyrna, Tenn.

ASU extended its winning streak to 14 consecutive matches. The Red Wolves defeated Monmouth in a 109-85 tiebreak in Saturday's first match, then followed that up with victories over Sacred Heart (1,146-954), Vanderbilt (1,008-867), Wagner (1,003-787) and Tusculum (1,056-739).

Arkansas State sits in sixth place as a team going into today's bracket play. McKendree, which is also 10-0, leads with 10,606 pins. They're followed by Sam Houston State (10,420), Vanderbilt (10,394), Louisiana Tech (10,367) and North Carolina A&T (10,066).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services