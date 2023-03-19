The good fight





The local office of the American Heart Association got to the heart of the matter with the Heart of Central Arkansas 2023 Heart Ball, which took place March 11 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Richard and Brandy Harp were the chairs for the event; Fox 16's Donna Terrell served as matron of ceremonies for a night that included an "open your heart" appeal by Paul Guess -- who shared his heart-issue story along with Bliss Smith and Dr. Paul Seib -- and a live auction by Billy Hartnedy.

Honorees for the evening were Scot Davis, presented with the Worthen-Cornett Award; and Sissy's Log Cabin, represented by William Jones IV, presented with the Corporate Service Award.

The ball culminated with the presentation of the 2023 Heart Ball Sweethearts, who earned the distinction of having raised some $110,000 for the association. Sweetheart Margo Kathleen West was presented with the 12th annual Allison Justiss Scholarship Award of $5,000; the award is given to an outstanding Sweetheart in honor of Justiss, a Sweetheart who died in 2007. Ann Marie Nicole Nguyen was presented the Sotomora Service Award, named for Sweetheart Program founders Eileen and Dr. Ricardo Sotomora and given to the Sweetheart who has performed the most volunteer hours. The ball concluded with the Sweethearts taking the dance floor with their escorts and cutting a rug to the music of the Memphis Soul Revue and vocalist Nicky Parrish.

Ball proceeds will go toward the fight against heart disease, named as the No. 1 killer of Americans.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Heart Ball 2023







