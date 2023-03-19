Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Warren; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Warren; Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif. 8 a.m.

“Fox News Sunday” — White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.