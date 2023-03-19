UAM’s Preview Day sets record

Nearly 600 high school students, teachers and parents visited the University of Arkansas at Monticello recently for UAM's Weevil Welcome: College Preview Day.

Junior and senior high school students from Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas attended, making this year's crowd the largest in the history of the event, which was first held in 2005, according to a news release.

The UAM Office of Admissions hosted the preview day, which offered students the opportunity to learn about programs of study at UAM, financial aid and new scholarship opportunities, residence life and more. They also met with UAM faculty, staff and current students.

Mary Whiting, director of admissions and recruiting at UAM, reflected on the event's success.

"This is the first time that we have been able to hold Weevil Welcome since the pandemic," Whiting said. "The turnout was incredible, and it was outstanding to have students on campus to learn about all of the opportunities that UAM has to offer to them."

UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss also commented on the session.

"We are pleased to have welcomed so many exceptional young people to UAM's campus today to see what a lively, diverse and warm community we have here," Doss said. "UAM has a rich array of opportunities for students to learn, grow and discover while gaining the knowledge and skills that will allow them to thrive in their professional, personal and civic lives. The entire UAM community is here to support and encourage our students. Today, it was a privilege to see our campus filled with so many prospective students, full of fresh ideas and energy."

Details: UAM Office of Admissions at admissionsoffice@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1026.