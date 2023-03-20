3 Doors Down bringing its 'Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour' to two Arkansas venues

Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down marks its 30th anniversary by playing its sophomore album, “Away From The Sun,” in its entirety, “plus all of their biggest hits,” according to a news release, on its “Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour,” coming to two Arkansas venues:

• 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Tickets — $30-$89.50 plus fees — go on sale at at 10 a.m. Friday. (A Lawn 4-Pack — purchasing four lawn tickets at the same — is $90 plus fees.) Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

• 8 p.m. Friday Sept. 8 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets — $35-$89.50 — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com.

Candlebox will be the tour’s “special guest.”

The band will also appear in Season IV of TV series “The Song” on Saturday, March 25.