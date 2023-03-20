AL Rookie of the Year Future Odds: Orioles, Red Sox Have Two Near the Top

Opening day in Major League Baseball is less than two weeks away, and it's time to place some early futures bets for AL Rookie of the Year.

Early odds are favoring players that look to make opening day rosters. After all, playing time matters!

Seattle's Julio Rodriguez is the reigning AL ROY. Not only did he start from day one for the Mariners, he also set a record for most home runs hit by a rookie in the first round of the Home Run Derby. As a result of his rookie success, he signed a long-term contract with Seattle that could be worth up to $470 million.

Here is where the current market for 2023 stands at SI Sportsbook:

AL Rookie of the Years Odds

Gunnar Henderson (BAL) +250

Masataka Yoshida (BOS) +600

Triston Casas (BOS) +900

Hunter Brown (HOU) +900

Grayson Rodriguez (BAL) +900

Anthony Volpe (NYY) +1100

Royce Lewis (MIN) +1100

Oscar Colas (CHI) +1500

Josh Jung (TEX) +1600

Logan O'Hoppe ( LAA) +1600

Oswald Peraza (NYY) +2500

Noah Garret "Bo" Naylor (CLE) +3000

Dayton Layne Hall (BAL) +3000

Kyle Muller (OAK) +4000

Daniel Espino (CLE) +4000

Zach Neto (LAA) +5000

Ken Waldichuk (OAK) +5000

Matt Wallner (MIN) +5000

Zack Gelof (OAK) +5000

Curtis Mead (TB) +5000

Esteury Ruiz (OAK) +5000

Kyle Manzardo (TB) +6000

Marcelo Mayer (BOS) +6600

Emerson Hancock (SEA) +6600

Joey Wentz (DET) +8000

Pedro Leon (HOU) +8000

Jasson Dominguez (NYY) +8000

Evan Carter (TEX) +8000

Gavin Scott Williams (CLE) +8000

Austin Wells (NYY) +8000

Colton Cowser (BAL) +8000

Nick Loftin (KC) +8000

George Valera (CLE) +8000

Top contenders

Despite being mired in a spring slump, Gunnar Henderson leads the field with +250 odds for AL ROY. The Orioles third baseman had a limited run in the bigs last season and he performed admirably, with four home runs, 12 runs, 18 RBI and a stolen base across 34 games played. The number one overall pick in 2019, Henderson was raking in the minor leagues before getting that late-season call up. He has power, speed and good contact skills, and he should be with the team for opening day.

Masataka Yoshida is next up with +600 odds. The Japanese power hitter has performed well in the World Baseball Classic, and he is expected to bat cleanup for the Red Sox from opening day. Six-to-1 odds is a decent payout, but Japanese power hitters transitioning to MLB haven't always done as well as people have predicted.

Tristan Casas (+900) has also been a factor for this Red Sox team that has been dominant in spring training with a .632 win percentage. Caution is advised, though, as most of the other teams have had impact players missing due to the World Baseball Classic. Still, Casas has impressed this spring, batting .359 with a 1.009 OPS and two home runs. In his limited time in the majors last year, Casas hit .197 with five homers across 74 at-bats. Casas will be the starting first baseman for the Sox this season.

Hunter Brown (+900) will have his chance to make an impression in the Astros' starting rotation due to the injury to Lance McCullers. Brown is the depth piece for Houston that could be used in relief or as a starter (think Cristian Javier), and he has the potential to make a big impact. Brown started two games in 2022 and pitched in seven total games to the tune of a 0.89 ERA and a K rate of 9.74 per nine innings.

Grayson Rodriguez (+900) is considered the game's best pitching prospect, and should make the starting rotation for the Orioles. He's run into trouble a couple of times in spring training, allowing seven earned suns across 11 innings pitched, but there's plenty of time for him to get right before opening day.

Anthony Volpe (+1100) and Oswald Peraza (+2500) present decent value for a Yankees team that will no doubt need to turn to some fresh talent sooner than later this season.

