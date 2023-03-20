Arkansas continues Blair Tour vs. SFA

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women's basketball team's pursuit of its first Women's National Invitational Tournament championship since 1999 is seemingly paying homage to the coach who led the Razorbacks to the title nearly 24 years ago.

Gary Blair, the winningest coach in Arkansas' program history, was an assistant coach for Louisiana Tech from 1980-1985 before taking a head coaching position at Stephen F. Austin from 1985-1993 -- the Razorbacks' first two opponents of the 2023 WNIT.

He then spent the next 10 seasons building the Razorbacks program to heights it has yet to reach again. Arkansas had five NCAA Tournament appearances under Blair, including a Final Four in 1998, and won the WNIT crown the following year.

Arkansas (22-12) defeated Louisiana Tech in the first round of the WNIT on Thursday night, and hosts Stephen F. Austin the second round at 7 p.m. tonight inside Walton Arena.

Mike Neighbors, who is in his sixth season coaching the Razorbacks, comes from the Blair coaching tree. Neighbors was Arkansas' director of operations in 1999 following a successful five years coaching at the high school ranks.

He considers Blair to be one of his biggest mentors, and a friend. The "Gary Blair Coaching Tour" his team is going on was brought up during a recent phone call between the two.

"I [talked with him] a little bit in between him making a six-foot downhill birdie putt on eight," Neighbors said with a laugh. "He could have cared less what I was talking about. He was more interested in describing his golf match. But, yeah, I mean obviously two places that you can't really talk about without him."

The Razorbacks are hoping the second stop on the "tour" goes similarly to the first stop. Arkansas handled Louisiana Tech all 40 minutes Thursday and claimed a 69-47 win.

Stephen F. Austin (27-6) presents a new challenge for his team, as the Ladyjacks had an NCAA Tournament caliber season, but as the Western Athletic Conference's top seed lost in its second game of the league tournament.

"Ironically, we watch them a lot," Neighbors said. "My wife Jayci coached there back in the day. So, she recruited a lot of those kids. We watch them quite a bit. I've got a lot of respect for how [Coach] Mark [Kellogg] runs his program. They're hard to defend, they play multiple defenses, and it'll be really hard for us to have them completely scouted.

"It was a team that kind of got a bad draw in their tournament, but is an NCAA caliber team year in and year out."

Though Neighbors' team was disappointed to miss out on a bid to the NCAA Women's Tournament after exceeding 20 wins for the third time with him at the helm, it has now embraced the opportunity at hand.

"I've been on teams where we have not made anything," said Chrissy Carr, who is playing her final collegiate season with Arkansas after previously playing for Kansas State and Syracuse. "So, I am happy that we are in the postseason. Although it did [stink] that we did not make the NCAA Tournament, I'm happy that we are able to play in Bud [Walton Arena] again, [and] play in front of our fans one more time -- especially for my last year of college basketball."