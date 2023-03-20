Sanders asks Biden for federal disaster aid for winter storm damage in Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday afternoon that she has requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Joe Biden for areas affected by severe winter weather in January and February.

“The sheer magnitude of this event created disastrous amounts of debris, caused extensive power outages, and resulted in the death of two Arkansans and the injury of many others," she said in a news media release.

"Thirteen hard-hit Arkansas counties have sustained significant damage to infrastructure, businesses, agriculture, and property – and we must provide these Arkansans with the assistance they need to fully recover.”

She said her request is for hazard mitigation statewide and for public assistance for 13 counties: Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Nevada, Ouachita, Searcy, and Stone counties.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more information.



