Arkansas, wake up your brain with this easy little word game

Let's play Obfuscation, a game in which I give you some of the definitions of one very common word and then you recognize that word and feel good about yourself.

Today's word contains five letters. A noun that dates from the 14th century, it descended through the Anglo-French and Middle English from an Old High German word meaning "back."

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ Money gained through employment.

◼️ One of the types of cured animal flesh that can be used as a lardon.

◼️ An ingredient common to clams casino, Cobb salad, hoppin' John, oysters en brochette, at least one flavored vodka, the Sweet Potato Queens' pig candy, and Tatws Pum Munud.

◼️ In The Beatles' "Piggies," what the piggies and their piggy wives eat with their forks and knives.

Our March 13 word was "worm." I'll print today's answer March 27, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com