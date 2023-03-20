Artist discusses Native American history at Siloam Springs Museum open house

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Artist and Siloam Springs native Troy Anderson partnered with the Siloam Springs Museum to present an open house celebrating his art March 3.

The event, which is one of the first events for the museum since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, was a big success, according to museum officials.

"There were over 50 people there, which is what we were hoping for. We're happy that we get to share art and history with the people of Siloam," said Don Warden, the museum's director of acquisitions.

Anderson's exhibit featured multiple bronze sculptures that he had made, as well as some prints and paintings.

"I'm very proud to be able to tell these important stories through my art," Anderson said.

Anderson, who is part Cherokee, spoke about the historical figures and moments relating to Native American history that are depicted in his art.

"There's a very rich history here, and it's something worth exploring, celebrating and using as fuel for artistic creation and expression," he said.