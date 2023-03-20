Benton County restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 6

Braum's

2305 S.W. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Handsink closest to grill and warewashing sink was blocked by five, 5-gallon buckets full of grease. Crate with items for disposal, that included raw bacon and beef, was stored on a shelf above liquid pasteurized eggs and cheese. Dishes were not being sanitized after cleaning. Diced tomatoes and spinach on prep line were not marked correctly with a discard time. The dry erase board present was dated from 12/11/22 and had a discard time of 4.5 hours after removing from temperature control.

Priority foundation violations: Chlorine sanitizer observed at 10 ppm.

Core violations: No proof of certified manager available at time of inspection. Milk in cold-hold unit was 52 degrees. Ice scoop handle touching ice at limeade prep area. Ice cream scoops in dipper wells with water that was not turned on. Torn gasket on bottom freezer door closest to the back of kitchen in the walk-in unit. Cold-hold unit with liquid milk and juice spillage in bottom. Ice buildup on freezer fans and doors in walk-in unit.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

101 Monument Drive, Suite A, Lowell

Critical violations: Spray bottle not labeled with contents of container.

Noncritical violations: Leak in pipes beneath handwashing sink in back of kitchen.

Flash Market

998 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: No sanitizer concentration registering with the premixed dispenser. Prep table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Both thermometers reading 46 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Drain at the three-compartment sink is backing up into the other compartments when one sink drains. Soda fountain catch drain is not draining properly.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Items removed from the freezer and put in refrigerator are not date-marked as needed. Burrito mix, open sausage and open ham not date-marked as needed. Neither food employees wearing effective hair restraints. Tiles loose or missing along the wall in the men's restroom. Gasket torn on the walk-in cooler door.

Hungry Soul Cafe

1603 Wildwood Lane, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Water connection is to a frost-free spigot, which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Cans of olives and bag of onions stored on the floor.

McDonald's

201 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Floors and walls throughout facility have an accumulation of grease and food residue. Areas to note are under moving racks in dry storage and walls around fryers and grill.

Scooter's Coffee

206 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Chlorine sanitizer in wipe bucket at 0 ppm.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Tc Asian Food

201 Second Ave. S.W., Gravette

Priority violations: Egg roll sauce at 54 degrees and rice at 53 degrees in the refrigerator. Water connection is to a frost-free spigot, which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Owner took the food handler course instead of the certified food protection manager course.

Tropical Smoothie

101 Monument St., Lowell

Priority violations: Sliced tomatoes are being held at 46 degrees and pesto being held at 47 degrees in prep table.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Wendy's

821 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Missing signage at handwashing sink in back of kitchen. Spoons and scoops in shredded cheese, diced tomatoes and onions being stored in container with handle in contact with the food.

March 7

Busy Minds Academy

2531 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility had chlorine test strips for the spray bottle sanitizer, but lacks quat test strips for the sanitizer in the three-compartment sink.

Core violations: None

Carniceria Guanjuato

400 N. Eighth St., Suite A, Rogers

Priority violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in prep table.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Sausage being hung in walk-in cooler on wooden rods.

Noncritical violations: None

Casa Chapina Restaurant

1951 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Employee did not wash hands between glove changes. Foods in the small prep table in front are not at 41 degrees or below. Some foods in the kitchen prep table are stored above the load line and are not being held at 41 degrees or below. Several containers of food thawing at room temperature in the back room. Pot of cooked beans sitting on the floor covered with a cloth towel.

Priority foundation violations: Some refrigerator units do not have a thermometer, or one was not found during inspection. Water leaking from the walk-in cooler condensation line. Person in charge has containers under the leak. Containers of food stored under the area. One container has lid slightly off. Surfaces and storage area in the food prep area are visibly dirty. Floors in the kitchen, walk-in and front service area are visibly dirty. Drain under the three-compartment sink has food debris in the floor drain.

Core violations: Person in charge has taken the food handlers course but that is not the course required.

Chuck E. Cheese

2006 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Priority violations: Employee drink and dipping sauce on pizza dough prep table.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Coffee Container

13511 Carrier Lane, Hiwasse

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Dollar General

13600 Arkansas 72 West, Hiwasse

Priority violations: Chemicals stored over medications and paper cups in the Dollar Deal section.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Packages of paper plates stored in a display box on the floor.

Fish City Grill

2003 S. Bellview Road, Rogers

Priority violations: Roasted corn with sausage reheated to 96 degrees prior to placing in steam table. Guacamole with shrimp being held at 56 degrees in ice bath.

Priority foundation violations: No quaternary ammonium detected in dishsink at bar. No chlorine sanitizer detected in mechanical warewashing machine. Bottles of pink liquid and blue liquid not labeled with contents of container.

Core violations: Items in walk-in cooler and in refrigerators beneath prep tables not covered. Knife being kept on handwashing sink in kitchen. Racks in walk-in cooler are rusted.

Kum & Go

1701 W. New Hope Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Dust and black accumulation on plastic shelves holding individual beverages.

Maria's Mexican Restaurant

2503 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Raw fish and beef stored over ready-to-eat foods. Dish machine is not sanitizing food contact surfaces either by heat or chemical methods.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Quat test strips could not be located.

Petit Bistro

2702 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Dishwasher was not dispensing the sanitizer. Trout and cooked ribs were at 45 degrees in the refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Employee has taken the certified food manager course last week, but has not taken the test.

Primrose Retirement Community

650 S. Dodson Road, Rogers

Priority violations: Eggs sunny-side-up are provided to patrons when requested.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Two out of three paper towel dispensers in kitchen were difficult to get dispensed paper towels due to difficulties with the batteries and hand activation. Sprayer hose in handsink closest to dishwasher. No irreversible monitoring device available at time of inspection. Accumulation of brown growth on black plastic chute of ice machine, especially in the shallow area directly behind where the ice dispenses.

Northside Elementary School

501 W. Elgin St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Condensation leak in the commodities freezer, repeat violation. Wall paint in the dish area is peeling.

Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse, Inc.

200 N. Eighth St., Rogers

Priority violations: Employee preparing salad using bare hands. Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in the prep table second from expo window.

Priority foundation violations: Items in walk-in cooler, including shredded meats and beans, lacking date-mark. Chemical spray bottles lack labeling.

Core violations: Frozen turkey being thawed on countertop. Paper bags and cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of dry storage area. Drain beneath three-compartment sink lacks drain cover. Floor in dishwashing area cracked and broken.

March 8

Dollar Tree

1443 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Product spilled on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Metal plates covering the holes in the wall by the mop sink are coming loose. The screws are pulling out of the wall. Metal sheets are rusty. Permit posted is expired.

Don Taco

935 W. Tulsa St., Suite B, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Prep table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Packages of hot dogs exceed the manufacturers use-by date.

Priority foundation violations: Open packages of ham and hot dogs are not date-marked as needed.

Core violations: Person in charge has taken the course, but has not received the certificate.

Haas Hall Academy - Cafeteria

121 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents. No heat sensitive test strips available.

Core violations: None

Harps - Deli/Bakery

710 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: Both slicers had a buildup of debris. Macaroni, cheese and chicken tender bowls were 104 degrees in the hot-hold case. In addition, the items were stacked in the hot-case.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

La Loteria Snacks Of NWA

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: No sanitizer on the food truck. Water connection is to a frost-free spigot, which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: No water to the food truck due to a leak. No test strips.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. The hose connected to the sewer is cracked. New owner of the food truck does not have a retail food permit.

Las Fajitas Grill

2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 15, Bentonville

Priority violations: Employee touched cellphone and then continued to prep food without washing hands. Refried beans prepared yesterday afternoon were at 45 degrees and 48 degrees. Fajita chicken in hot-hold at 116 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Containers of hard taco bowls and shells are stored above prep table without a protective covering.

Core violations: Two shelves in prep areas near three-compartment sink are rusting and/or falling apart. Shelves on cook line have an accumulation of food and grease residue. Microwaves have an accumulation of food residue. Outside walls to walk-in cooler are coming apart at bottom, exposing walk-in cooler insulation. Employee items, such as medication and other personal items, were stored next to microwave in food preparation area.

Loma Restaurant

5102 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No sanitizer detected in mechanical warewashing machine.

Core violations: Box of raw chicken leaking liquid on floor of walk-in cooler. Rice spoon in hot-holding kept inside of rice container with handle in contact with food. Chlorine test strips not available at time of inspection for mechanical warewashing machines.

Olive Garden

1716 S. 46th St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No irreversible monitoring device for dish machine available during inspection. Tiles in floor by dish machine are broken. Some light shielding in dry storage areas needs to be replaced.

Pressroom 2.0

100 N.W. Second St., Suite 100, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: HAACP plan needed for sausage and meatballs which are cooked, cooled and then vacuum packed. The HAACP plan provided was for items that were cooked as part of a sous vide process.

Core violations: Handsink by salad station had no paper towels. Wipe bucket directly on the floor in bar beverage area.

Siloam Springs Middle School

600 S. Dogwood St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Ice buildup in the walk-in freezer.

Southside Elementary School

200 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Floor finish is peeling around the leg under the dish machine. Water is starting to get under the floor patch. In other areas, the floor patch is cracking, repeat violation. Condensation leak in the small freezer, repeat violation. No food is being stored under the leaking area.

March 9

Center Point Convenience Store

167 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: Three boxes of Motrin and a box of Alka-Seltzer expired February 2023. A box of single-serving Advil PM expired on July 2022. The Hostess pastries (Snoballs, Donettes, etc.) were not marked with a best-by or expiration date. Chicken wings at 122-130 degrees in the hot-holding case.

Priority foundation violations: Some black debris inside ice machine and on containers holding up the drying rack for the three-compartment sink. Grab-and-go sandwiches were not date-marked.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Ice bagged on site did not include the name of the business bagging the ice. Cookies baked on site for consumer self-service were not labeled. Flooring, shelving, etc. had a build-up of debris. A large piece of cardboard has been placed behind the fryer.

Pho N' Rolls Restaurant

315C Highway 412 West, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Employee washed gloved hands. Package of raw chicken stored above bags of bean sprouts.

Priority foundation violations: Tapioca pearls stored at room temperature. Pearls have a 4 hour use-by time. Items not date-marked as needed.

Core violations: Cases of food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Wall between the small upright freezer and the oven is visibly dirty. Bed/living area in the room where to-go containers and the ice machine are located.

Rice Chef Chinese Food & Sushi

403 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Food employees shall clean their hands when switching between working with raw food and ready-to-eat foods. Roof of the walk-in cooler is leaking because it is raining. Water is splashing onto the case of eggs and possibly the carrots. Bean sprouts stored above other foods in the top part of the prep table. Sprouts are at 45 degrees. Raw meat, fish and bag of mushrooms thawing at room temperature.

Priority foundation violations: Foods marked as "keep frozen" in the refrigerator and walk-in cooler must be date-marked and used within seven days after removing from the freezer, repeat violation. Spoon used for rice and other utensil sitting in water at room temperature. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored either hot, cold or washed and sanitized every four hours, repeat violation. The grate, filter and drain well are visibly dirty.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Interior of the ice machine drop guard is visibly dirty. Exhaust hood and filter are visibly dirty.

Samaritan Community Center

1211 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Priority violations: Cans containing food items damaged around seams.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Siloam Springs Schools Storage

920 S. College St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Two packages of flour broken open.

Core violations: None

Target Cafe

2404 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Priority violations: Plate simulating disc thermometer reaching 153 degrees in heat sanitizing dish machine. Chicken wings in prep table being held at 44 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

March 10

Fresh Donuts

2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Time for kolaches says to dispose at 11:30 a.m., facility does not stop serving kolaches until 12:00 p.m.

Noncritical violations: Food residue and grease on base of mixer and around fryers and icing containers.

White Oak Station

139 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: No best-by or expiration date on the Deli Express sandwiches, Market Sandwich Wraps, Hostess and Mrs. Freshley's donuts and other pastries.

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks thermometer in the small refrigerator. Ice bagged on site was not labeled with the name of the facility that bagged the ice. Self-serve cupcakes, pudding and parfaits did not have ingredient labels.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 6 -- Gravette Food Service Warehouse, 600 El Paso St. S.E., Gravette; Little Sunshine's Playhouse, 3468 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, 4300 W. Walnut St., Suite 200, Rogers

March 7 -- Guns & Grounds, 103 S.W. Winsted Lane, Suite 29, Bentonville; Taco Bell, 2080 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

March 8 -- Centerton Gamble Elementary School, 1500 Gamble Road, Centerton; Crossroads Alternative Learning, 305 N. Second St., Rogers; Vaughn Elementary School, 5301 S.W. Barron Road, Bentonville; Wellington's, 5201 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite D, Rogers

March 9 -- Arkansas Early Learning, 2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Bright Field Middle School, 5101 S.W. Bright Road, Bentonville; Grimsley Junior High School, 850 N. Vaughn Road, Centerton; Ivan's Old Time Meat Shop, 2101 N. Second St., Rogers; Red Barn Donuts, 447 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Walgreens, 440 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

March 10 -- Apple Glen Elementary School, 1801 Brave Lane, Bentonville; Nosh NOLA, 901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Pea Ridge Junior High School, 781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Washington Junior High School, 1501 N.E. Wildcat Way, Bentonville