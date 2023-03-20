Boston shines for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Aliyah Boston showed once more she's far from a one-dimensional superstar.

While South Carolina All-American collected 11 points and 11 rebounds in a 76-45 victory over South Florida to advance to the Sweet 16 on Sunday, she also used her uncomparable defense to energize her team and lift them out of a slow start to keep their drive for back-to-back national titles going strong.

"She made a lot of plays that don't show up on the stat sheet," South Florida Coach Jose Fernandez said.

Like when next month's No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft twice dove on the floor to corral a loose basketball, then after blowing up Maria Alvarez's drive to the basket ran out to the sideline to double team Emma Johansson and force a turnover.

"This is who she is," said South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley, who's watched and admired the effort the past four seasons.

Zia Cooke scored 21 points for the Gamecocks (34-0), who won their 40th consecutive game and moved four victories away from repeating as national champs. They'll head to Greenville, where they won the SEC Tournament two weeks ago, to play for a spot in the Final Four.

"Just because I know my teammates are giving me their all, I want to do the same," Boston said. "I've always had that energy on defense when I was younger and I've just kept it going now that I'm in college."

South Florida (27-7) had hoped for a program-record 28th win this season and its first berth in the Sweet 16, but after a feisty start, couldn't hang with the Gamecocks.

Elena Tsineke, just 5-of-16 shooting in Friday's OT win over Marquette, scored seven of the Bulls' first 10 points on the way to a 16-12, first quarter lead in front of an edgy crowd on South Carolina's home court.

The Gamecocks, outrebounded 10-9 the first 10 minutes, took control of the glass after that, finishing with a comfortable edge of 52-28.

South Florida made just five of its 28 shots the final 20 minutes and was held to its lowest point-total this season, 25 below its season's average.

Tsinkeke led the Bulls with 20 points. Fankam Mendjiadeu was held to just four points on 2-of-9 shooting.

"Their physicality started to kick in, so I guess we just couldn't really keep up with that," Tsineke said.

MARYLAND 77, ARIZONA 64

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Diamond Miller scored 13 of her 24 points in the third quarter to help Maryland to a victory over Arizona.

The Terrapins (27-6) advance to the Sweet 16 for a third consecutive year and the 11th time under Coach Brenda Frese. Maryland trailed by a point after two quarters but ran past the Wildcats (22-10) in the second half.

Shyanne Sellers scored 15 points and Faith Masonius gave the Terps a lift with 12.

Frese was coaching against her alma mater. She played at Arizona and graduated in 1993.

Cate Reese led Arizona with 19 points.

NOTRE DAME 53,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 48

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Lauren Ebo had 10 points, 18 rebounds and 4 blocks to help Notre Dame (27-5) beat Mississippi State.

Maddy Westbeld added nine points and 15 rebounds for the Irish, who blew an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter before making the plays down the stretch for the win.

Mississippi State scored eight consecutive points to open the fourth quarter and tie the game at 41. Ebo scored the first Irish basket of the final period on an offensive putback with 4:38 remaining.

Kourtney Weber led Mississippi State (22-11) with 14 points.

