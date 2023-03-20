Celebrating Master Gardeners

I have always been impressed with the quality of the Master Gardener programs across our state, and yesterday I was uber-impressed with the Garland County group.





It was their monthly meeting, but a special one. It was the first meeting for the new class of 24 recently graduated Master Gardeners,





and boy did they make them feel special. The newbies and their mentors were invited an hour earlier than the general membership to visit with the various project leaders. A themed luncheon was planned for their “kick-off” for all members. This year it was a cowboy theme, and they had a barbeque lunch, a cornbread contest, photo booth





and a celebratory cake.





Many of the MG’s dressed western to go along with the theme. A rotating slide show ran up until the meeting started with a picture of each new graduates and information about them so that people could start putting a name to a face.

In addition to celebrating their new members, they were also celebrating many other members. They gave out numerous awards: from garden trowels to add to their nametags for many over-and-above donated hours, to t-shirts for members who consistently gave hundreds of extra hours. Two members got recognized for giving 200 + hours for 10 years,





and one member for giving over 200 hours for 15 years! This group doesn't just socialize, they work very hard at projects all over the county.

This is a large group; there were almost 200 people in attendance, but the camaraderie and joy made it feel like a large family. They truly try to know each other, include each other and celebrate each other. It was a well-oiled machine, with different groups doing different tasks, so the load wasn’t too heavy on one person. To add icing to the cake, they have a fabulous county agent, Luke, who is a big part of this program as well. One thing they were doing that amazed me, is that each new trainee could sign up to shadow Luke for part of a day. Not only will this give the new members a better understanding of how Extension works, but it will also help them form a bond and get to know each other better. So impressed!

I spoke to them on Gardens in Transition, and answered a lot of questions. I left feeling energized with so much positive energy coming from this group.

Mark your calendars now to participate in their plant sale and garden show in April at the Garland County Fairgrounds. It is one of the biggest and best in the state.

If you don't know about the Master Gardener program, it is a volunteer program of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service. Started in 1988, it is in almost every county in Arkansas. Trainees get 40 hours of horticulture education and in return pay back at least 40 hours of volunteer service to their local county. As you can see, some get way more than 40 hours and stay active for years!