Crawford County deputy involved in three-way vehicle collision; sheriff says deputy suffered concussion

VAN BUREN -- A Crawford County Sheriff's Office deputy and another motorist were reportedly taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle collision Saturday, according to the Police Department.

Cpl. Megan Slayton, police spokeswoman, said Monday deputy Adam Spears was responding to a call at about 2:10 p.m. Saturday with his lights and sirens activated when he collided with another vehicle driving through the intersection of Alma Boulevard and Alma Highway in Van Buren. The vehicle reportedly had the green light to proceed, according to statements made to police. Spears collided with another vehicle waiting to turn at that same intersection afterward.

Emergency medical services took the driver going through the intersection, a woman, to a local hospital while Spears was taken to a hospital later, according to Slayton. The driver of the third vehicle claimed to not have any injuries.

Sheriff Daniel Perry said Spears suffered a concussion from the collision without broken bones. He has since been released from the hospital, although he wasn't back on duty as of Monday morning.