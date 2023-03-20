Debate on dog bans persists in state

A January dog attack and failed House bill have stirred the debate over bans on "dangerous" dogs in the state.

House Bill 1519 -- sponsored and presented by Rep. RJ Hawk, R-Bryant -- aimed to prohibit municipalities across the state from establishing bans simply based on dog breeds or breed appearance.

"I have witnessed many friends that have owned dogs and slowly their right to choose what dog they wanted was being taken away from them," Hawk said in an email Wednesday. "The dogs that they owned were perfectly good dogs and were only being discriminated against because of other bad dogs."

Currently, there are an estimated 38 breed-specific dog bans in the state.

The bill did not advance out of the house Tuesday, failing by a 34-45 vote with 10 members voting present.

Representatives opposing the bill argued that it's a decision that should be left to local officials to continue to navigate and determine.

Over the past few years several cities have lifted previously in-place dog bans and others continue to discuss if a ban might be necessary.

The Maumelle City Council voted 5-3 in April 2021 on an ordinance that lifted a previously enforced pit bull ban.

Two dog attacks since then have ignited debates on whether they could have been prevented had the ban not been lifted.

The first attack from September 2022 resulted in the death of a small dog and serious injury to the owner, 73-year-old Marcus Higgins.

The attack by two pit bull dogs left Higgins with stitches in the face, mouth and both hands, as well as further injury to a pre-existing spinal fusion, according to a report from Maumelle's city attorney, Melissa Krebs.

Most recently, a Maumelle woman was attacked on Jan. 21 by a pit bull dog she was fostering in January.

Kelly Dean, 35, was left with "tears" in her arms and leg after a "pit terrier/bull-mix" dog she was fostering attacked her after a fight between it and another dog on the property.

A report by the Maumelle Animal Control noted "a trail of large blood drops" inside the garage and inside the home.

Dean was transported to Baptist Health in Little Rock for treatment for the injuries.

The aggressor dog and other dogs on the property were taken by animal control to determine what agency the dog was fostered from and what steps to take next.

Council Member Steve Mosley argues that the attack, along with an attack from the summer of 2022, could have been prevented if the council would agree to put a dangerous-dog ban back in place.

"We've now had two serious injuries to humans here in Maumelle that wouldn't have occurred had the council not lifted a long existing ban on such dogs," Mosley said. "Maumelle's two-year experiment with introducing Pit Bulls into our community certainly appears to be a failed experiment, and it appears that it's just a matter of time before an attack tragically involves a young child."

Council Member Chad Gardner disagrees and voted in support of lifting the ban in 2021 and stood in support of House Bill 1519.

"I think the goal of the bill is to treat all breeds equally and I certainly would have supported that," Gardner said. "In terms of it not passing, it really doesn't change anything, it just leaves it up to individual cities to make a decision on what they want to do."

Gardner said the city would like to focus on handling dangerous dogs when presented with specific incidents, not banning whole breeds entirely.

"We wanted to treat all dogs equally," Gardner said. "Before, when we banned certain breeds, that was taking time from our resource officers to have to go out and look for a potentially banned breed that wasn't even causing any issues. If there's a problem with a dog in particular, that's what we want to focus on instead of just banning breeds outright."

Mosley has actively disagreed with the lifting of the ban and House Bill 1519.

"Is some obscure social cause for a dangerous animal breed really worth the resulting human injuries that are occurring, and possible death?" Mosley asked. "The pit bull issue is highly divisive and it is best to let the current law remain in place and let individual cities decide."

Officials on the Jacksonville Pit Bull Committee continue to discuss their current dog ban and what that looks like for the city.

In the fall, the committee met and briefly discussed not lifting the existing ban, but making changes to the ordinance. If approved, the changes would have allowed for residents to have their pits "approved" under the ban through a series of regulations and requirements.

Hawk reiterated that he does plan to continue to work on sponsoring a related bill that might better appeal to both sides.

"I do plan on continuing to advocate for this bill. So much fact, Senator [Kim] Hammer was compelled by the debate in the house and is contemplating running the bill on the Senate side this session," Hawk said.