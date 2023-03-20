EDITORIAL: Spring breakin’

Spring is breaking out. You can tell by the empty school parking lots. And the longer days. And the jonquils. Even if the weather isn't exactly cooperating this week.

March Madness is on TV. Sinuses are starting to clog. Rain is near-daily. Bees are back in town. Rolling down car windows feels good again. (Does anybody still "roll" them down?)

Folks are walking their dogs. Crawfish/shrimp boils are regular events. Households are tending their gardens--not planting yet, but getting the soil ready for next month.

But the surest sign that spring is here?

When you start buying tickets online and making plans to go watch a baseball game live.

It's more sure than seeing a robin.