Alissa Carlson, CBS Los Angeles meteorologist, said she's "going to be OK" and thanked viewers for their "texts, calls and well wishes" after she fainted during a weekend newscast.

Conor Fitzpatrick, a Peekskill, N.Y., man who went by the screen name "pompompurin" online, was charged with conspiracy to commit access device fraud for running the dark web hacking site BreachForums, which is used to leak stolen data, federal court documents state.

Nenad Krasny, a Croatian police officer, said 24 people took great care to remove a 1,500-pound World War II-era anti-ship mine from the port of Rijeka "because anything else would be too dangerous for the citizens and infrastructure."

Anton Lazzaro, a Republican donor accused of sex trafficking five 15- and 16-year-old girls, "believes he is being targeted by the U.S. Department of Justice for his political activities," spokeswoman Stacy Bettison said in a statement.

Aleksandar Vucic, president of Serbia, told reporters in Belgrade that the goal of International Criminal Court issuing an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin "is to make it difficult for Putin to communicate, so that everyone who talks to him is aware that he is accused of war crimes."

Johnathan Morris, 31, of McKeesport, Pa., may face the death penalty if he is convicted of first-degree murder, as prosecutors claim in a court filing that capital punishment would be warranted in the shooting death of a police officer south of Pittsburgh.

Kwon Tae-jin, an expert on North Korean food production at GS&J Institute, said he "wouldn't know where to begin to fix the problem" of food shortages in the isolated Asian nation.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said flaming wreckage from a retired Japanese communications package created a "spectacular light show in the sky" over the Sacramento, Calif., area.

Arvin Mathur, 32, a former University of Wisconsin-Madison anthropology graduate student, faces up to 30 years in federal prison as prosecutors say he threatened to "personally stalk and kill all of your loved ones" in one email and wrote in another that he would kill their children, according to the FBI.