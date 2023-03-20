Kids get free haircuts, books at event

Last year's inaugural Barbers and Books event was a success, but this year's program doubled the number of free haircuts at an estimated value of $1,325.

The event was held last week and was launched by Nikita Lowe, a social worker at James Matthews Elementary School.

With March being National Social Work Month, Lowe did not care about celebrating herself. Instead, she wanted to go above and beyond what she did last year to bring smiles to the elementary students. With the blessing of the Pine Bluff School District and several community partnerships, Lowe did just that.

Students walked into the gymnasium that was lined with a row of barbers. The sound of music filled the space as excited kindergarten through fifth grade boys anxiously waited for their haircuts.

"When the kids entered the gymnasium, they were able to stop at [the] VP Speaks foundation table to get a free book of their choice to keep, signed in for their haircut and read their book while they waited," said Lowe. "Once the social workers had an empty seat at their station, the social worker met with the student and they did a social and emotional learning activity."

Lowe said the activities give the students the tools they need to deal with challenging situations, adjust to new environments and develop positive relationships with their peers and others. Her University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff social work professor, Felicia Cooper, was also there implementing social and emotional learning for the students.

"Social and emotional learning helps our students form healthy relationships and manage their emotions," said Lowe, who added that she was thankful to collaborate with like-minded individuals who wanted to serve.

"I liked that the community came together as one for one common goal of mentoring, literacy and social support," said Cooper. "It made me feel part of the bigger picture of helping our youth and giving back to my community."

As the social workers from the Pine Bluff School District rendered their services, PBSD Assistant Superintendents Phillip Carlock and Kelvin Gragg visited with the students as they read their books in the waiting area.

"I enjoyed seeing the excitement and smiling faces on the students and the barbers," said Lowe. "I enjoyed walking around listening to them communicate and the barbers being relatable."

Kappa Upsilon Tau Barber Fraternity Inc. joined VP Speaks Foundation in the initiative put on by Lowe. VP Speaks Foundation is a nonprofit reading literacy program that focuses on empowering children and youth through reading.

Since it began operating, the VP Speaks Foundation has given away 1,500 books through its programs and has provided laptops and tablets to youth and children.

"I liked reading and it's exciting," said third grader Keondra Mallett.

"I absolutely loved talking and reading with the students," said PBSD social worker Darci Patterson. "I think they felt special getting to have their hair cut at school and it will be something they'll remember."

That saying held true for fifth grader Terryun Mackrell, who participated in the program last year and was back again excited and telling his peers what they could expect.

"I felt famous from last year being in the newspaper. It felt awesome getting my haircut and I'm glad my mama signed me up for it," he said. "I will always remember that I got my haircut from the same barber twice at school."

Lowe recalled the various reasons she started this program, one being the expensive costs of haircuts, especially for households that need more than one haircut. Lowe was the mother of two boys when the program started, but she now has another head to trim after giving birth to her third son late last year. She said she knows how expensive haircuts can be, with haircuts for her sons and husband ranging anywhere from $25 to $30 each.

Kylan Bishop, a fourth grader, said getting a haircut at school was a no-brainer. "I liked getting my haircut because it was free and my mama was able to save some money," he said. "I liked talking to the barber and I like my haircut."

Lowe explained the connection between barbers and their clients, especially in the African American community where many are looked up to as role models or someone to talk to.

"Both barber and beauty shops play an important role in the community," said Lowe. "Not only do you come out looking good but also feeling good because you are offered a place to be vulnerable and talk about issues that are important to you or the community."

Most importantly, Lowe said she knew the partnership with barbers and literacy would increase engagement and build on the reading level of the students.

"The more students read, the more likely their reading levels will go up," said Lowe.

Kendria Barnes-Williams, PBSD social worker, said the event was just as great for her as it was for the students.

"I witnessed many of the children expressing their feelings by word of mouth and showing gratefulness with their smile and also their eagerness to be called next to get in the chair," she said. "One thing the scholars will always remember is the love and support that was given by the barbers and staff. Mrs. Lowe treated the children with professionalism, assisted with communication to enhance their looks and sent them off with a snack and smile. So much love was shown."

As the haircuts were being completed, the students took pictures with their fresh fades and their barbers, like first grader Jamie Heinrich, who said he really enjoyed taking the picture. Third grader Kavonte Christopher also liked taking the picture with his barber, but he especially liked the free snacks.

"Every child walked out of the gymnasium smiling, grateful, inspired and empowered," said a gleaming Lowe.

Lowe said that after assessing the needs from last year and the daily needs of the scholars, incorporating the social work element into the mix this year was a must. She also knew because of the success of the program she would need more space. That space allowed her to spread out the barbers and set up stations for the social workers, the book vendor, the photo station and the snack bar.

Lowe said she has already begun brainstorming with Jeremy Gray, community director of Kappa Upsilon Tau Barber Fraternity Inc., for next year's Barber and Books experience.

"I know the expectations of the scholars are high so each year the event will be bigger," said Lowe. "My goal next year is to host this event across the Pine Bluff School District with a future goal to take this event mobile from state to state."

Left to right. Greg Farris, Jerrold Glee, Nikita Richardson-Lowe,Antonio Jackson, Victor Ryland, James Smith, Tamika Taylor-Freeman, Assistant Prinicpal,Spike Scott, Jeremy Gray, and John Smith.

