



Whole point of taxes

Being self-employed, for every $1 I earn, I pay 44 cents in federal, state, and local taxes, along with 10 percent at point of sale, not to forget layered-in additional taxes for various services.

For every $1 the government takes in in taxes, it spends $1.34. I wish I could spend $1.34 of every $1 I take in, but it appears to be closer to about 40 cents, at best.

The greatest generation of the USA taxed themselves up to 92 percent, but they paid down war debt, built roads, dams, and a middle class.

What is wrong with this equation? Where's the beef?

WILLIAM WALKER

Rogers

Prosecuting women

Current abortion legislation does not permit prosecution of a woman who has an abortion. It seems that House Bill 1174 now pending in the state Legislature will permit prosecution and conviction of a woman who has an abortion according to existing homicide law.

Let me rephrase that: HB1174 will permit prosecution and conviction of a woman who has an abortion.

There is language in the bill permitting abortion to save the life of the mother, and that language is so specific as to include "ectopic pregnancy." Which begs the question as to what the investigative powers of the state shall be when an "illegal" abortion is alleged. Will "ectopic pregnancy" imply some favored status as to "permissible condition" that will limit the decision-making power of women and their providers? Will any new investigative powers derived from HB1174 squelch the ordinary rights to medical confidentiality, including those guaranteed under federal HIPAA legislation? Or will our new administration and its toadies be so disrespectful of said rights of privacy as to invoke HIPAA's privacy exceptions for purposes of criminal prosecution?

Will the fallout of HB1174 be sufficient to sate the lust of our new attorney general for filling up the new prisons he wants to build in an administrative environment wherein the Department of Corrections seems incapable of staffing existing facilities?

All the foregoing lead me once again to gleefully celebrate the day I declined admission to law school.

TOM HECKMANN

Hot Springs

Capitol monuments

Arkansas politicians want to create a monument for aborted fetuses. They also need monuments for the unwanted children born to parents that did not want nor could not afford them, the 1,750 children killed by parents each year, 618,000 reported children abused and mistreated, the 3.1 million children who are the subject of welfare mistreatment investigations, and 12 million with food insecurity who are malnourished and starving.

A monument to celebrate the 45,222 people killed each year due to loose gun laws that make guns even legal for the insane, plus the 6,000 already killed in 2023.

A gigantic monument for the stupidity of lawmakers and the voters who elected them.

A monument for fundamental evangelicals and Christian nationalists who want a theocracy and destroy democracy to rule society like the Pharisees and Sadducees under an aristocracy or dictatorship.

A monument for the radical right that do not care about the country but want to take all they can get and give nothing back and possess an unwarranted confidence in their mental ability to make sane decisions.

A monument to those who opposed birth control, sex education, and family planning, led by ministers and evangelicals, that created the need for abortions in the first place.

State legislators can use their salaries, not tax dollars, to fill the Capitol lawn with monuments heralding the stupidity of lawmakers.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs

Praised, glorified liar

Why in the world are the Republicans getting so bent out of shape about George Santos and his lying? They had a president who lied pretty much every time he opened his mouth. They praised and glorified him, and he's gonna run again. They're not hollerin' about that.

Two-faced back-stabbers.

BOB MASSERY

Little Rock

Focus is misplaced

The other day I was reading the Democrat-Gazette when I saw the headline "School pronoun restriction given panel go-ahead." The Legislature is pushing forward with House Bill 1468, which requires parental consent for school employees to refer to a student by their chosen name or pronouns. However, even if that parent gives consent, school employees don't have to abide by that because of "religious liberty."

So much for "parental rights" in school.

They are adding an amendment to clarify that nicknames based on the name on a student's birth certificate are OK. All of this is done in the name of religious liberty and protecting the children, of course.

I like to imagine that, if we care about the children, the Arkansas Legislature would focus on Arkansas ranking nationally No. 10 in infant mortality rates, No. 2 in highest rate of teen births, No. 13 in child suicide, or No. 10 in child homicide (sources: CDC and WISQARS, 2020). Looking at the Arkansas Infant and Child Death Review and Prevention Program report (2019), I didn't see "the gay agenda" listed anywhere as a cause of death.

Instead of focusing on the issues that genuinely hurt the children in Arkansas, our great state focuses on what names and pronouns teachers can and can't use when addressing students. But don't worry, y'all. We may rank high on the worst lists and low on the best ones, but we aren't at the bottom. Thank God for Mississippi.

KATHLEEN MOWERY

Little Rock



