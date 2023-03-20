Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting, Jonesboro police said

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person at a convenience store near Southwest Drive, police said on Friday.

Russell Malone was arrested on March 13 and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Childs, 37, Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

Childs was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at the Kum & Go at 680 Southwest Drive on March 10, the post said.

Malone was shown as being held in Craighead County jail on a $3 million bond, according to the county's online inmate roster.



