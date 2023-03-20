Meaningless TCU Three-Pointer Made For an Amazingly Bad Beat

March Madness hasn't disappointed at all this year as we've seen some historic upsets, some furious coaches, and some amazingly bad beats.

On Friday, we showed you one of those mind-boggling bad beats that happened at the end of Alabama's opening-round game.

On Sunday, we saw one that was even more unbelievable—and totally heartbreaking if you were on the wrong side of it.

This one happened at the end of the TCU-Gonzaga game. With less than a second left and the game out of reach, TCU's Damion Baugh let an inbounds pass bounce down the court before finally picking it up approximately 40 feet from the basketball and nailing a long three-pointer at the buzzer, which had a huge impact on the betting line.

Gonzaga was a 4 1/2-point favorite. Instead of a 84-78 outright win for the Bulldogs, Baugh's shot provided a back-door cover for the Horned Frogs with an 84-81 final score.

Check this out:

Brutal!

