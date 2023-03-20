In a social media post Saturday, "Jurassic Park" actor Sam Neill said he was "alive and kicking" after news of his Stage 3 blood cancer made global headlines. "My news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it's sort of 'cancer! cancer! cancer!' which is slightly tiresome because as you see, I am alive and well," he said on Instagram. Neill, 75, told fans he had been in remission for eight months "which feels really good." He added that he was working on an upcoming television adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel "Apples Never Fall." The news about his cancer emerged during publicity for his upcoming memoir titled "Did I Ever Tell You This?" Neill started a new chemotherapy drug, which he needs to take monthly for the rest of his life. "I am full of gratitude," he said.

Lawyers for Prince Harry asked a judge Friday to rule that a tabloid newspaper libeled the British royal with an article about his quest for police protection when he and his family visit the United Kingdom. Harry is suing Mail on Sunday publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd. over an article alleging he tried to hush up his separate legal challenge over the British government's refusal to let him pay for police security. During a hearing at the High Court in London, Harry's lead attorney asked Judge Matthew Nicklin either to strike out the publisher's defense or deliver a summary judgment, which would be a ruling in the prince's favor without going to trial. Lawyer Justin Rushbrooke said the article was "fundamentally inaccurate." Harry and his wife, Meghan, lost their publicly funded British police protection when they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020. Harry claims that the newspaper libeled him when it suggested that the prince lied in his initial public statements about the suit against the government. In July, Nicklin ruled that the article was defamatory, allowing the case to proceed. The judge has not yet considered issues such as whether the story was accurate or in the public interest. The publisher's lawyer, Andrew Caldecott, said it was vital the media speak truth to power, and "speaking opinion to power is every bit [as], if not more, important," as long as the opinion is based on facts. The judge said he would rule at a later date.