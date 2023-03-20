NLR man is held after police chase

A man was arrested in Little Rock on Friday after police say he led officers on a chase in a vehicle and on foot and was found to have drugs and a stolen gun.

Alex Nichols, 24, of North Little Rock was arrested at 5:21 p.m. after officers attempted to pull over the Honda Accord he was driving because of a "reasonable suspicion" that its tinted windows were too dark, according to an arrest report. The location of the arrest was redacted from the report provided at the Pulaski County jail.

The Accord took off, running multiple stop signs before Nichols got out and ran away, the report says.

Police caught Nichols, "assisted" him to the ground and took him into custody within 1,000 feet of two churches, the report says.

A search of Nichols turned up a "large sum of cash" and a loaded 9mm Springfield XD9 pistol, which had been reported stolen, in his pants pocket, the report says.

In the car, police reported finding two baggies of "green leafy matter," two green pills, 10 blue pills, four white pills, two digital scales and a large number of plastic baggies.

Police said they also learned that Nichols is a felon with a suspended driver's license.

Nichols faces four counts of drug possession and one count each of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft by receiving -- all felonies. He also faces a potential sentence enhancement related to possessing drugs within 1,000 feet of a church, the report says.

Nichols also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, fleeing on foot and reckless driving and was cited for having improper window tint and driving on a suspended license.

Man says robber shot gun at him

A man told police a man fired a gun at him during an attempted robbery at a southwest Little Rock apartment complex early Thursday.

The 66-year-old victim, who lives at Bella Vista Apartments, told police he met with someone at the complex about 5 a.m. to buy something.

The victim said the seller told him to follow him, then pulled out a handgun and demanded his property.

The victim said he argued with the gunman, who then reached into the victim's pockets and grabbed items. The gunman then started walking away, dropping the items, before firing at the victim, striking three nearby vehicles. The victim said the robber then ran east through the parking lot.