OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday





Happy birthday (Mar. 20): Welcome to your year of childhood dreams come true. When you were small, you had ideas about who you wanted to be. Even though you outgrew some of them, you'll embody those notions in surprising and delightful ways. More highlights: You'll follow a marvelous inspiration to a different part of the world; you'll invest well and continue the trend; and love will fill your days.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Yesterday needn't take up too much of today. You handle things when they happen, as completely as possible. This is how you keep your days fresh and clean. Every morning is a fresh start.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There's a roadblock ahead. Take note, but don't agonize about it. What's inside you is bigger than what's ahead of you. Assess the situation so you can settle into strategizing. That's the fun part.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Worry is like salt. You only need a little to improve the dish of your day. A dash will move you to action. Create a list of possible solutions. You'll be glad you were smart enough to let a little worry in.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's time to question your assumptions again. This is a bit of a mind game, and it will help to get the opinion of an outside observer or, even better, advice from several diverse sources.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can be on your own side and still want to change. To wish for your own growth isn't an act of self-rejection unless you spin it that way. You'll evolve faster when you accept yourself and build on what you already love.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your success secret is objectivity. Refrain from judgment. If you can listen objectively to everything, including your own thoughts, you'll find answers. You'll refine a technique or improve the available tools.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your intellect will get a vigorous and joyous workout today as a strong desire to learn and explore new ideas meets your willingness to ask questions. New insights and discoveries abound.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll push yourself. Because you work harder to improve, you will. You may go backward before you go forward again, but by this time next month you'll have made a notable difference.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People will love to hear the thinking behind your plans, especially when you put it into a short, punchy story. Speed up the exposition, leave out the boring details and expand on the fun bits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You have that elusive quality called grit. You don't see it because it's so much a part of you; you assume it comes with your human DNA. Not necessarily. Your powers of perseverance are remarkable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do what you love for long enough to be in a good mood over it. Joy is contagious and touches every part of your life as well as the lives of others. When you're having fun being you, relationships improve.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's not enough just to survive. What about excitement, connection and fun? What about glamour, art, sportsmanship, intellectual prowess? What about adventure? Pick the category that most appeals and focus your whole being there for a few hours.

SPRING EQUINOX

At the Mayan Pyramid of Kukulkan, a crowd gathers to watch the equinox sunset and the astronomical architecture effect of a snake-like shadow slithering down the pyramid steps. Similarly, equinox phenomenon will be celebrated at Stonehenge, Angkor Wat and other sites around the world. As the sun begins a new season, the moon in Pisces sings an elegy for the old one.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Few have had a more positive impact on children's media than the gentle-spirited Fred Rogers. The ordained minister had a simple message, "Love yourself and others." At a time when children's programming was limited to cartoon violence, he pleaded with government officials for a better way. Rogers' natal sun, moon and Mercury were all in Pisces, the sign of empathy.



