100 years ago

March 20, 1923

J. Paul Reinhardt ... an evangelist by vocation but a tinsmith by trade ... was arrested yesterday morning by United States Deputy Marshal Dan Caldwell, charged with using the mails to defraud Mrs. Emma Thiela of West Lynn, Mass., of $2,000 in an oil deal at Bartlesville, Okla.

50 years ago

March 20, 1973

Law enforcement officials Monday announced the confiscation of about $1.2 million in counterfeit $20 bills and about 12,000 counterfeit Arkansas driver's licenses, which they said were printed at the Mid-State Printing Company. ... Harold Duke, agent in charge of the Little Rock office of the Secret Service, said at a press conference that Eugene Wesley Howard ... owner of Mid-State, had been arrested Friday evening at McCain Mall for the alleged possession of about $300,000 of the counterfeit money. ... Duke said a fisherman had retrieved about $300,000 worth of the bills about two weeks ago from the Arkansas River, somewhere in Pulaski County.

25 years ago

March 20, 1998

The U.S. 70 bridge over the White River near DeValls Bluff, struck by a barge Wednesday, will be closed two or three months for repairs, the state Department of Highway and Transportation said Thursday. Department officials made the estimate after inspecting the damage Thursday morning. That may change if an underwater inspection shows more damage, department spokesman Randy Ort said. A barge broke loose from a tug Wednesday and slammed into the 74-year-old structure, which the department considers so functionally obsolete that a $13 million contract has been let to replace it. The barge, which broke from the tug after striking a railroad bridge above the U.S. 70 bridge, caused "considerable damage" to a pier supporting the bridge deck, department officials said. The department never considered not repairing the span because it is an important crossing, Ort said. The new bridge will not open for at least two years.

10 years ago

March 20, 2013

FORT SMITH -- Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is scheduled to visit Fort Smith next week to investigate Whirlpool Corp.'s contamination of groundwater in a neighborhood in the city's south and attend a town hall meeting of the neighbors. Brockovich, who gained fame by successfully taking on Pacific Gas and Electric in a groundwater-contamination court case in the 1990s, will attend the meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Senior Activity Center at Cavanaugh Road and South 28th Street. Brockovich, who is now president of Brockovich Research and Consulting in Southern California, decided to visit Fort Smith after one resident of the neighborhood, Debbie Keith ... wrote to her about the contamination of her neighborhood's groundwater with trichloroethylene, a hazardous degreaser Whirlpool used for years to clean metal parts in its refrigerator manufacturing operation. It used the chemical from 1967 to 1981, according to the company.