Razorbacks tied for 3rd in coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas moved into a tie for third in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday.

The Razorbacks (18-2, 3-0 SEC) have won 13 consecutive games following a weekend series sweep of Auburn. Arkansas is scheduled to host Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday before a three-game series at top-ranked LSU that begins Friday.

It is the 81st consecutive coaches poll to include the Razorbacks, dating to 2017. They have been ranked in the top 10 in 36 of the last 37 polls.

Florida is tied with Arkansas in the poll 671 points apiece. Wake Forest is ranked second with 672 points.

The SEC is once again well represented in the poll with 11 teams. Behind LSU, Arkansas and Florida are Vanderbilt (5), South Carolina (11), Tennessee (12), Ole Miss (13), Texas A&M (18), Missouri (21), Kentucky (22) and Alabama (25).

Tennessee and Ole Miss were ranked second and third, respectively, last week, but fell after they were swept in SEC series at Missouri and Vanderbilt.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, March 20

1. LSU (18-2)

2. Wake Forest (18-3)

T3. Arkansas (18-2)

T3. Florida (18-4)

5. Vanderbilt (16-5)

6. Louisville (17-2)

7. Virginia (17-2)

8. UCLA (15-3)

9. Stanford (13-5)

10. East Carolina (16-4)

11. South Carolina (20-1)

12. Tennessee (15-6)

13. Ole Miss (14-6)

14. Texas Tech (18-4)

15. Oklahoma State (16-5)

16. North Carolina (15-5)

17. Boston College (14-3)

18. Texas A&M (14-6)

19. Campbell (15-3)

20. Miami (14-6)

21. Missouri (16-3)

22. Kentucky (18-2)

23. Florida Gulf Coast (16-4)

24. North Carolina State (15-5)

25. Alabama (17-4)

Dropped Out: Virginia Tech (16), TCU (18), Florida State (21), Southern Miss (25)