Reese, Tigers rip Wolverines to pieces

BATON ROUGE -- A bleeding upper lip with gauze stuffed under it and dislodged eye lash extension wasn't exactly the look that the LSU sensation known as "Bayou Barbie" was going for.

Not that looking a bit like a boxer was going to stop Angel Reese from delivering a ferocious, high-stakes performance that dismantled Michigan on both ends of the court.

"It's always something," said a smiling Reese, who earlier this season blocked a shot while holding one of her dislodged shoes in her other hand. "Either a lash, a contact -- always got something going on -- but I play through it."

Reese had 25 points, 24 rebounds, 6 blocks, 4 assists and 3 steals to lead third-seeded LSU to a 66-42 victory over the No. 6 seed Wolverines on Sunday night in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

The 6-3 All-America forward became the first player to have that many points and rebounds in the same NCAA Tournament game, and most of her production came after a shot to her mouth drew blood in the opening minutes.

"I knew my team needed me," Reese said. "So, I did whatever it takes. A bloody lip and bloody mouth, I'll figure it out."

Alexis Morris scored 11 and LaDazhia Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds for LSU (30-2), which never trailed and held Michigan (23-10) to its lowest point total this season.

In just their second season under Coach Kim Mulkey, the Tigers advanced past the second round of the tournament for the first time since 2014 and will meet second seed Utah in the Greenville 2 regional semifinal.

"It's not a championship, but it is definitely an accomplishment," said Mulkey, who won three national titles as Baylor's coach and last year coached LSU to the second round of the tournament.

"We have won one more (tournament) game than we won last year," Mulkey continued. "And you better believe that that's big for us in rebuilding this program."

Laila Phelia scored 20 points for Michigan, which opened the second half with a 7-0 run to pull as close as eight points, but quickly went back down by double-digits for good after Reese's layup and Kateri Poole's three-pointer.

Reese played with relentless determination, three times chasing driving Michigan players down the lane to swat their shots away from behind.

She was a menace to Michigan rebounders on both ends of the court. She grabbed 14 offensive rebounds. And after one, Emily Kiser was called for an intentional foul when she knocked Reese to the floor on a putback attempt.

LSU had 18 second-chance points to Michigan's 2, and although both teams shot 35%, LSU got off 68 shots to Michigan's 46.

"It was the offensive rebounding that really killed us," Michigan Coach Kim Barnes Arico said. "Emily is a little undersized and probably not nearly as strong as Angel, but she tried to get physical and then when she got physical, she got called for an intentional foul, which was something that she's never gotten before in her career."

UTAH 63, PRINCETON 56

SALT LAKE CITY -- Alissa Pili had 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead second-seeded Utah to a win over 10th-seeded Princeton.

Jenna Johnson added 15 points for the Utes, who made only one three-pointer but still advanced to their first Sweet 16 since 2006.

Kaitlyn Chen scored 19 points, Grace Stone had 16 and Ellie Mitchell finished with 18 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive end, for Princeton (24-6).

Down the stretch, the game turned into an old-fashioned rockfight. The teams combined to miss 15 consecutive field goal attempts at one point, but Utah (27-4) got to the free throw line to advance and face No. 3 seed LSU.

The host Utes didn't score a field goal in the final 6:24 but went 13-for-19 from the line in the fourth quarter to complete their season undefeated at the Huntsman Center.

SEATTLE 3 REGION

VIRGINIA TECH 72

SOUTH DAKOTA ST. 60

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Georgia Amoore scored 21 points and Virginia Tech held off South Dakota State.

Elizabeth Kitley added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hokies (29-4), who won their 13th consecutive game, to advance to the Sweet 16 for just the second time in program history. They will play the winner of today's matchup between No. 12 seed Toledo and No. 4 seed Tennessee.

Virginia Tech also set a school record with its 29th win, breaking the mark of 28 set by the 1998-99 squad -- the only other team in school history to advance to the Sweet 16.

Myah Selland led South Dakota State (29-6) with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Utah coach Lynne Roberts hugs Alissa Pili following the team's second-round college basketball game against Princeton in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)



