SOFTBALL

Arkansas holds off Alabama

The ninth-ranked University of Arkansas softball team grabbed an early lead and withstood an Alabama rally to snap a four-game losing streak with a 5-3 win Sunday evening in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama (22-7, 1-1 SEC) entered the seventh inning trailing 5-2 and loaded the bases with no outs, but Chenise Delce and the Razorbacks surrendered just one run. Delce punctuated the escape with a game-ending strikeout to claim the program's third-ever win at Rhoads Stadium.

The Razorbacks (21- 8, 2-3 SEC) grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second inning when catcher Lauren Camenzind sent an RBI double to left field, which was followed by a two-run single from shortstop Atalyia Rijo.

The lead shrunk to 3-2 in the third inning when Alabama manufactured four hits, but the inning was highlighted by a momentum-changing throw from Arkansas left fielder Raigan Kramer, who threw out the game-tying run at home to end the inning.

Alabama threatened in the fourth inning, but Kramer once again ended the inning by throwing out a runner at home.

Arkansas got back on the scoreboard in the fifth inning, scoring twice on two Alabama fielding errors to extend the advantage to 5-2.

Delce recorded the game's final three outs with strikeouts, getting out of the seventh inning jam herself. She earned the win, allowing one run off three hits in three innings of work. Robyn Herron and Callie Turner also had appearances for Arkansas, combining to allow five hits over four innings.

The Razorbacks were out-hit 8-3, but only stranded three runners while Alabama left 11 on base.

Arkansas and Alabama are scheduled to play the rubber match today at 6 p.m. Central, airing on SEC Network.

-- Ethan Westerman

Grambling State sweeps UAPB

Tytiana Robinson went 2 for 3 with 2 runs batted in as Grambling State (18-8-1, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) capped off a perfect weekend with a 7-2 victory over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the Torii Hunter Softball Complex in Pine Bluff.

The win polished off a series sweep for the Tigers, led 3-0 after four innings before scoring four runs in the top of the fifth, with Robinson accounting for two of those, to create a cushion. She also scored in the inning off an error.

Desiree Bumpers and Justice Walton each had two hits for UAPB (5-21, 1-5), which has lost four consecutive games. LeeAnn Raney also allowed 5 runs off 4 hits in 4 1/2 innings for the Golden Lions.

-- Erick Taylor

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UA blanks Mississippi State

The University of Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 7-0 on Sunday in Fayetteville.

Lenka Stara and Grace O'Donnell took the first doubles match, and Morgan Cross and Indianna Spink won to clinch the doubles point.

Carolina Gomez Alonso, Kacie Harvey, Kelly Keller, Spink, Stara and Cross won their singles matches for the Razorbacks (8-7, 2-4 SEC).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

ASU dropped by South Alabama

Visiting South Alabama swept Arkansas State University 7-0 Saturday at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro.

The Jaguars won 6-0 and 6-2 on the second and third doubles courts to grab the match's opening point before South Alabama (12-1, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) won in straight sets on five of six singles courts.

Sarah Millard was the only Red Wolf to take her singles match to a third set, ultimately falling 6-4, 1-6, 1-6 as ASU (1-8, 0-3) remained winless in conference play.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BOWLING

ASU finishes 6th at Music City Classic

After going 10-0 during its first two days at the Music City Classic in Smyrna, Tenn., Arkansas State dropped two of three bracket-play contests to finish sixth among 30 teams.

The Red Wolves won 4-2 against North Carolina A&T and then led Louisiana Tech 3-1 in the semifinals, but the Lady Techsters won three straight games to take the victory. ASU (74-29) then dropped the final two games in a rematch with North Carolina A&T, allowing the Aggies to grab fifth place with a 4-3 win.

-- Mitchell Gladstone