Super Quiz: Trios

1. Larry, Curly and ------

2. Butcher, Baker and --------

3. Germany, Italy and --------

4. Balthasar, Melchior and --------

5. Huey, Dewey and --------

6. Athos, Porthos and --------

7. Nina, Pinta and --------

8. Crosby, Stills and ----------

9. Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras and --------

ANSWERS

1. Moe: The Three Stooges

2. Candlestick maker: Three men in a tub

3. Japan: The Axis powers of World War II

4. Gaspar: The Three Wise Men

5. Louie: Nephews of Donald Duck

6. Aramis: The Three Musketeers

7. Santa Maria: The three ships of Christopher Columbus

8. Nash: Folk rock group

9. Luciano Pavarotti: The Three Tenors