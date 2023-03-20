Super Quiz: Trios

1. Larry, Curly and ------
2. Butcher, Baker and --------
3. Germany, Italy and --------
4. Balthasar, Melchior and --------
5. Huey, Dewey and --------
6. Athos, Porthos and --------
7. Nina, Pinta and --------
8. Crosby, Stills and ----------
9. Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras and --------
ANSWERS
1. Moe: The Three Stooges
2. Candlestick maker: Three men in a tub
3. Japan: The Axis powers of World War II
4. Gaspar: The Three Wise Men
5. Louie: Nephews of Donald Duck
6. Aramis: The Three Musketeers
7. Santa Maria: The three ships of Christopher Columbus
8. Nash: Folk rock group
9. Luciano Pavarotti: The Three Tenors