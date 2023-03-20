Troopers: Two juveniles killed, two others injured in separate crashes on state roads in central Arkansas

Two drivers under the age of 18 were killed in separate crashes on state roads, according to preliminary crash reports.

One driver died in an ATV crash that injured two passengers, all of which were minors, on Saturday, a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police said.

The driver died at a hospital from their injuries after the 2013 Polaris Ranger they were driving crashed into a tree on the west side of Salem Cemetery Road in Lonoke County just before 9:45 p.m., the crash report said.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

The two passengers were also injured in the crash, the report said. One passenger was trapped when the Polaris rolled onto the driver's side. The other passenger was ejected from the ATV.

The injured were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, according to the report.

Troopers at the scene reported that the weather was clear and that the gravel road was dry.

A crash in Pulaski County killed a girl on Friday, another crash report from the state police said.

The Maumelle girl was declared dead at the scene by Pulaski County coroner after the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek she was driving north on Interstate 430 crashed into a tree, the report said.

The girl's identity was not immediately released.

Troopers said the Subaru kept going straight as it approached the Interstate 40 westbound exit ramp in Little Rock and exited to the right before it hit a tree, started to rollover to the right and the top of the vehicle “impacted” the tree before coming to a stop around 11:30 p.m.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

Over 15 people have died due to crashes on state roads this month, according to preliminary crash reports posted by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety as of Monday afternoon.