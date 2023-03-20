Sections
Warm weather means lots to do in Benton County

by Daniel Bereznicki | Today at 4:00 a.m.

GENTRY -- With the onset of spring, various programs and activities will be hosted by area cities, offering residents and visitors a chance to enjoy nice weather outdoors.

Here are just a few events coming up this spring:

The Gentry Public Library will have a representative from the Amazeum stop by Tuesday for a butterfly workshop. Twenty-five families can sign up for this event from 10-11 a.m. The event includes the visitors making arts and crafts.

The Gentry Chamber of Commerce will host an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. April 8 in Gentry City Park.

On April 15 and 16, the Gravette High School Drama will present "Footloose."

A spring tree giveaway is set for April 29 in Decatur.

Seniors and juniors in the Gravette High School Band will put on a concert for residents at 6 p.m. May 1.

The Gentry splash pad will open May 26 for Memorial Day weekend.

Decatur plans to open the City Pool on June 1 at Old City Park.

The fishing derby at the Flint Creek Nature Area is set for 9 a.m.-noon June 3. During that event, children will be introduced to fishing while spending time together with their families.

Visit www.nwaonline.com/features/whatsup/ for more area events.

