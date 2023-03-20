Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office March 2-15.

March 2

Joshua Lance Calhoun, 27, and Lacy Alexandra Layman, 31, both of Fayetteville

Luis Eduardo Guzman Bello, 29, Rogers, and Laura Andrade II, 24, Dardanelle

Matthew Tyler Lawson, 37, and Aliester Eyre Melonkrofdt, 34, both of Fayetteville

Jared Allen Ruff, 23, and Ashtyn Elizabeth Adams, 23, both of Springdale

Cole Ross Thompson, 27, and Ciara Terrelle Fowlkes, 23, both of Farmington

Wilson Isaac Weaver, 24, Wesley, and Skylar Haven Worley, 27, Rogers

March 3

Forrest Alexander Barnes, 27, and Deja Ariel McClendon, 29, both of Farmington

Victor Manuel Benitez Aleman, 36, and Marina Del Carmen Flores, 50, both of Springdale

Douglas Wayne Clark, 67, Huntsville, and Dorothy Lou Day, 65, Cassville, Mo.

Alexis Omar Cordova, 26, Centerton, and Maria Sabina Rodriguez Martinez, 27, Springdale

Raul Atilio Rosales Martinez, 30, and Noelia Beatriz Valle Merlos, 33, both of Springdale

Juan Alfredo Solivan De Jesus, 45, and Desiree Dayan Gonzalez Lorensi, 31, both of Springdale

Billy Wayne Williams Jr., 55, Springdale, and Ramona Kay Mason, 56, Fayetteville

March 6

Blaine Patrick Conatser, 32, and Lauren Elise Underwood, 29, both of Fayetteville

Jackson Augustus Fortner, 21, Fayetteville, and Emily Grace Futrell, 23, Cherry Valley

Stephanie Ann Gowdy, 33, and Lynee Ruth Warren, 36, both of Siloam Springs

Michael Alan Lozano, 34, and Lucia Emperatriz Escalante Ortiz, 36, both of Fayetteville

Michael Joseph McCoy, 61, and Judy Anne Flack, 78, both of Ottawa, Kan.

Elmerson Agustin Reyes, 25, and Zaira Anahi Maldonado, 20, both of Springdale

Damien Nicholas Self, 48, and Elizabeth Linn Donaldson, 38, both of Fayetteville

Elijah Jacob Smith, 18, Springdale, and Sydney Shayla Hope Holland, 17, Tonitown

Hugo Ernesto Umana Figueroa, 26, and Diana Guadalupe Lemus, 23, both of Springdale

Ricardo Vela-Herrera, 36, and Jacqueline Alarcon, 25, both of Springdale

Trenton James Waller, 22, and Nicole Shae Hartsel, 23, both of Fayetteville

March 7

Dylan Michael Harper Dwyer, 21, and Kristen Lee McCollum, 23, both of Fayetteville

Juan Jesus Martinez Jr., 39, Omaha, and Mellisa Dawn Elliott, 30, Yellville

Austin Todd Mitten, 28, Enid, Okla., and Contessa Michelle Travis, 26, Stillwater, Okla.

Jonathan Wayne Ralston, 42, and Amy Marie Griffin, 44, both of Prairie Grove

Carlos Guillermo Ramirez Ceballos, 23, and Grisselda Montes, 23, both of Springdale

Alexis Paige Wright, 23, and Miranda Lynn Blevins, 23, both of Fayetteville

March 8

Jose Yossimar Fajdardo Gomez, 34, and Diana Marcela Cruz Catalan, 23, both of Springdale

Charlemagne Lino Korba, 43, and Veppann Kon, 42, both of Springdale

Santos Israel Picado Rivera, 29, and Belkis Jeasmina Obando Olivas, 26, both of Rogers

March 9

Jacob Edward Freeman, 21, and Cheyenne Danielle Schneider, 22, both of Springdale

Easton Jacob Glover, 21, Hazen, and Morgan Cate Smith, 21, Fayetteville

George Isaac Heinemann, 26, and Mary Elizabeth Olney, 24, both of Jonesboro

David Wesley Lawver, 24, and Jonna Ann Biggs, 25, both of Farmington

Ismael Orosco Nunez, 35, and Amanda Dawn Aminu, 43, both of Fayetteville

Tristan James Robinson, 22, and Jessica Lynne Sessions, 19, both of Springdale

Zachary Shane Rogell, 24, and Hailey Elaine Sanford, 24, both of Springdale

Brady Clayton Rowland, 23, and Jesse Rose Pratt, 22, both of Fayetteville

Joel Fredrick Slaton, 44, and Angela Fay Dollarhyde, 42, both of Siloam Springs

Til Steven Smith, 26, and Sarah Elizabeth King-Mayes, 26, both of Fayetteville

Daniel Ross Washburn, 25, and Kennadi Grace Kissinger, 24, both of Springdale

March 10

Benson Binejal, 23, and Kitty Bolten, 20, both of Lowell

Taylor Sebastian Blume, 26, and Kerri Renae De Ment, 24, both of Fayetteville

Ned Bourn, 36, and Kailynalynn Nenam, 34, both of Fayetteville

Agustin Heriberto Garcia Cabrera, 22, and Liliana Medina-Hernandez, 31, both of Fayetteville

Ramie Tarrel Meeks, 41, and Latifah Marie Kendrix, 29, both of Fayetteville

Ronnie Ray Osborn, 67, and Sandra Shirley Bremer, 65, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Dalton Wade Shepherd, 31, and Tara Rae Shepherd, 29, both of Winslow

Henry Gaylon Williams, 64, and Ora Lee Moore, 57, both of Siloam Springs

March 13

McKinley Ellis Ayers, 21, and Tiffeny Christine Raz, 20, both of Fayetteville

Kale Ashton Drummond, 20, and Natalie Michelle Davis, 19, both of Siloam Springs

Andrew Herman Gatchel, 49, and Denise Marie Laney, 50, both of Prairie Grove

Juan Carlos Hernandez, 51, and Leticia Rojas Colazo, 50, both of Fayetteville

Kyle Brandon Johnston, 37, Lowell, and Brittney Michelle Castleberry, 40, Springdale

Taliese K Laupepa, 45, Rogers, and Rosina Jello Jacob, 58, Springdale

Johnathan Newby Mounce, 41, and Destinee Jade Thompson, 40, both of Prairie Grove

William Kyle Murph, 33, Elkins, and Christina Nicole Grissom, 37, Glenwood

Christian Olvera Gonzalez, 26, and Alondra Jeanette Castaneda, 20, both of Springdale

Luis Alberto Zamorano Hernandez, 35, and Yaneth Berenice Medina Hernandez, 36, both of Springdale

March 14

Gladwin Leroy Cass, 82, and Maria Frances Altmann, 72, both of Fayetteville

Hernando Garcia Bonilla, 49, and Ligia Obeida Hernandez Tobar, 41, both of Fayetteville

Adan Mendoza Zambrano, 45, and Marisol Reynaga Juarez, 45, both of Fayetteville

Bailey Joseph Riggs, 25, and Trinity Land Kenny, 24, both of Fayetteville

Henry Cristobal Villanueva Galdamez, 24, and Andrea Mayte Vera, 22, both of Springdale

March 15

Larry Maliek Bassett, 27, Springdale, and Ariadna Elizabeth Zamorano Gonzalez, 26, Rogers

Eduardo Luis Osegueda Urrutia, 31, and Elizabeth Rodriguez, 24, both of Springdale

Grant Andrew Smith, 25, and Michaela Kinsey Davis, 29, both of Summers