Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office March 2-15.
March 2
Joshua Lance Calhoun, 27, and Lacy Alexandra Layman, 31, both of Fayetteville
Luis Eduardo Guzman Bello, 29, Rogers, and Laura Andrade II, 24, Dardanelle
Matthew Tyler Lawson, 37, and Aliester Eyre Melonkrofdt, 34, both of Fayetteville
Jared Allen Ruff, 23, and Ashtyn Elizabeth Adams, 23, both of Springdale
Cole Ross Thompson, 27, and Ciara Terrelle Fowlkes, 23, both of Farmington
Wilson Isaac Weaver, 24, Wesley, and Skylar Haven Worley, 27, Rogers
March 3
Forrest Alexander Barnes, 27, and Deja Ariel McClendon, 29, both of Farmington
Victor Manuel Benitez Aleman, 36, and Marina Del Carmen Flores, 50, both of Springdale
Douglas Wayne Clark, 67, Huntsville, and Dorothy Lou Day, 65, Cassville, Mo.
Alexis Omar Cordova, 26, Centerton, and Maria Sabina Rodriguez Martinez, 27, Springdale
Raul Atilio Rosales Martinez, 30, and Noelia Beatriz Valle Merlos, 33, both of Springdale
Juan Alfredo Solivan De Jesus, 45, and Desiree Dayan Gonzalez Lorensi, 31, both of Springdale
Billy Wayne Williams Jr., 55, Springdale, and Ramona Kay Mason, 56, Fayetteville
March 6
Blaine Patrick Conatser, 32, and Lauren Elise Underwood, 29, both of Fayetteville
Jackson Augustus Fortner, 21, Fayetteville, and Emily Grace Futrell, 23, Cherry Valley
Stephanie Ann Gowdy, 33, and Lynee Ruth Warren, 36, both of Siloam Springs
Michael Alan Lozano, 34, and Lucia Emperatriz Escalante Ortiz, 36, both of Fayetteville
Michael Joseph McCoy, 61, and Judy Anne Flack, 78, both of Ottawa, Kan.
Elmerson Agustin Reyes, 25, and Zaira Anahi Maldonado, 20, both of Springdale
Damien Nicholas Self, 48, and Elizabeth Linn Donaldson, 38, both of Fayetteville
Elijah Jacob Smith, 18, Springdale, and Sydney Shayla Hope Holland, 17, Tonitown
Hugo Ernesto Umana Figueroa, 26, and Diana Guadalupe Lemus, 23, both of Springdale
Ricardo Vela-Herrera, 36, and Jacqueline Alarcon, 25, both of Springdale
Trenton James Waller, 22, and Nicole Shae Hartsel, 23, both of Fayetteville
March 7
Dylan Michael Harper Dwyer, 21, and Kristen Lee McCollum, 23, both of Fayetteville
Juan Jesus Martinez Jr., 39, Omaha, and Mellisa Dawn Elliott, 30, Yellville
Austin Todd Mitten, 28, Enid, Okla., and Contessa Michelle Travis, 26, Stillwater, Okla.
Jonathan Wayne Ralston, 42, and Amy Marie Griffin, 44, both of Prairie Grove
Carlos Guillermo Ramirez Ceballos, 23, and Grisselda Montes, 23, both of Springdale
Alexis Paige Wright, 23, and Miranda Lynn Blevins, 23, both of Fayetteville
March 8
Jose Yossimar Fajdardo Gomez, 34, and Diana Marcela Cruz Catalan, 23, both of Springdale
Charlemagne Lino Korba, 43, and Veppann Kon, 42, both of Springdale
Santos Israel Picado Rivera, 29, and Belkis Jeasmina Obando Olivas, 26, both of Rogers
March 9
Jacob Edward Freeman, 21, and Cheyenne Danielle Schneider, 22, both of Springdale
Easton Jacob Glover, 21, Hazen, and Morgan Cate Smith, 21, Fayetteville
George Isaac Heinemann, 26, and Mary Elizabeth Olney, 24, both of Jonesboro
David Wesley Lawver, 24, and Jonna Ann Biggs, 25, both of Farmington
Ismael Orosco Nunez, 35, and Amanda Dawn Aminu, 43, both of Fayetteville
Tristan James Robinson, 22, and Jessica Lynne Sessions, 19, both of Springdale
Zachary Shane Rogell, 24, and Hailey Elaine Sanford, 24, both of Springdale
Brady Clayton Rowland, 23, and Jesse Rose Pratt, 22, both of Fayetteville
Joel Fredrick Slaton, 44, and Angela Fay Dollarhyde, 42, both of Siloam Springs
Til Steven Smith, 26, and Sarah Elizabeth King-Mayes, 26, both of Fayetteville
Daniel Ross Washburn, 25, and Kennadi Grace Kissinger, 24, both of Springdale
March 10
Benson Binejal, 23, and Kitty Bolten, 20, both of Lowell
Taylor Sebastian Blume, 26, and Kerri Renae De Ment, 24, both of Fayetteville
Ned Bourn, 36, and Kailynalynn Nenam, 34, both of Fayetteville
Agustin Heriberto Garcia Cabrera, 22, and Liliana Medina-Hernandez, 31, both of Fayetteville
Ramie Tarrel Meeks, 41, and Latifah Marie Kendrix, 29, both of Fayetteville
Ronnie Ray Osborn, 67, and Sandra Shirley Bremer, 65, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Dalton Wade Shepherd, 31, and Tara Rae Shepherd, 29, both of Winslow
Henry Gaylon Williams, 64, and Ora Lee Moore, 57, both of Siloam Springs
March 13
McKinley Ellis Ayers, 21, and Tiffeny Christine Raz, 20, both of Fayetteville
Kale Ashton Drummond, 20, and Natalie Michelle Davis, 19, both of Siloam Springs
Andrew Herman Gatchel, 49, and Denise Marie Laney, 50, both of Prairie Grove
Juan Carlos Hernandez, 51, and Leticia Rojas Colazo, 50, both of Fayetteville
Kyle Brandon Johnston, 37, Lowell, and Brittney Michelle Castleberry, 40, Springdale
Taliese K Laupepa, 45, Rogers, and Rosina Jello Jacob, 58, Springdale
Johnathan Newby Mounce, 41, and Destinee Jade Thompson, 40, both of Prairie Grove
William Kyle Murph, 33, Elkins, and Christina Nicole Grissom, 37, Glenwood
Christian Olvera Gonzalez, 26, and Alondra Jeanette Castaneda, 20, both of Springdale
Luis Alberto Zamorano Hernandez, 35, and Yaneth Berenice Medina Hernandez, 36, both of Springdale
March 14
Gladwin Leroy Cass, 82, and Maria Frances Altmann, 72, both of Fayetteville
Hernando Garcia Bonilla, 49, and Ligia Obeida Hernandez Tobar, 41, both of Fayetteville
Adan Mendoza Zambrano, 45, and Marisol Reynaga Juarez, 45, both of Fayetteville
Bailey Joseph Riggs, 25, and Trinity Land Kenny, 24, both of Fayetteville
Henry Cristobal Villanueva Galdamez, 24, and Andrea Mayte Vera, 22, both of Springdale
March 15
Larry Maliek Bassett, 27, Springdale, and Ariadna Elizabeth Zamorano Gonzalez, 26, Rogers
Eduardo Luis Osegueda Urrutia, 31, and Elizabeth Rodriguez, 24, both of Springdale
Grant Andrew Smith, 25, and Michaela Kinsey Davis, 29, both of Summers