Washington County restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

March 6

El Ranchito Supermercado - Store

1900 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: There is meat in the floor drains and meat in the sliding doors of the display case.

Core violations: There was no chemical sanitation made at the time of inspection.

Elkins High School

345 N. Center St., Elkins

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Both handwashing sinks in food preparation area lack disposable towels available.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Three baskets of unwrapped plastic forks and spoons for customer self-service have the handles stored in all directions.

JJ's Grill

1271 Steamboat Drive, Suite 7, Fayetteville

Priority violations: A pan of raw fish was being stored in the walk-in over ready-to-eat food. A case of raw eggs was being stored in the bar walk-in on top of a bucket of pickles. Cranberry juice in the under bar glass fridge was at 48 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Facility has test strips for dishwasher and sani buckets, but has a different type of sanitizer for the bar. There are no test strips for the bar sanitizer.

Core violations: There were jackets and purses on top of food in the dry storage areas. There is debris on the ceiling of the bar walk-in.

El Matador

3412 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Two containers of raw shrimp were on the produce shelf over ready-to-eat food. Salsa verde under the veggie prep was at 55 degrees, pico on top of the veggie prep was at 49 degrees, sour cream on top of the veggie prep was at 47 degrees, shredded lettuce on top of the veggie prep was at 49 degrees, celery under the bar prep was at 53 degrees, Clamato juice under the bar prep was at 54 degrees. The sani bucket on the cooks line was at a concentration above 200 ppm chlorine.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee was filling a bucket with water from the handwash sink. A pair of shoes was on a shelf with bags of onions in the dry storage, a pair of shoes was on top of a box of chips in the dry storage. There were buckets of queso on the walk-in cooler floor. The wooden shelves in the walk-in are not sealed and were beginning to show patchy growths.

La Super Quesadilla Restaurant

408 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.

Core violations: The handwashing sink had a container of water in the basin that had to be moved to wash hands. The hot-holding unit is holding food at 107 degrees.

Las Cazuelas

428 Holcomb St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Women's restroom lacks a trash can with a lid.

Core violations: None

Randall G. Lynch Middle School

359 W. Rheas Mill Road, Farmington

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: There were boxes of food being stored on the floor of the freezer. Dumpster lid was open.

Sassy's

708 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Mechanical warewashing machine chemical sanitizer container is empty.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Eight storage containers of food are stored on the walk-in refrigerator floor. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Steak 'n Shake

4074 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area has utensils and food debris.

Priority foundation violations: Food employee is wearing a bracelet. Food employees lack hair protection.

Core violations: None

March 7

Feltner Brothers

2768 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One food employee is wearing three bracelets. Two small sections of wall covering in warewashing and food preparation areas lack repair.

Gabriela's

330 E. Main St., Farmington

Priority violations: Server put a lemon on a glass with bare hands. Raw chicken and raw beef on a tray were being stored above ready-to-eat food. Boxes of eggs were being stored above ready-to-eat food. Four bottles of cocktail mixer were labeled "refrigerate after opening" but were being stored at room temperature.

Priority foundation violations: Many bottles of chemicals were not labeled.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. One container of salt was not labeled. No covered trash receptacle in the women's restroom. Dumpster lid was open.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

KFC

600 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Gray water pooling in the cracks in the floor tiles by the three-compartment sink.

Core violations: None

La Fonda Kitchen Express

214 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: Hot water is not available in handwashing sink. In the refrigerator raw fish was at 56 degrees and raw shrimp at 54 degrees. Hot water is not available in three-compartment sinks.

Priority foundation violations: Food employees are wearing ring and bracelet. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Lincoln Middle School

201 E. School St., Lincoln

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Top part inside ice machine has a buildup of residue. The dumpster is missing one lid flap.

MJ Pizzeria

838 N. 48th St., Suite A, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The spray bottle of sanitizer in the back sink area lacks a label.

Outback Steakhouse

4808 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Several wiping cloths were not being held in sanitizing solution. Dispensing containers inside flour did not have a handle.

Core violations: Insect control device is located over food equipment. Pipes in walk-in cooler were leaking.

Snack City Plus

2510 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Unable to verify food manager certification. Individually wrapped cheese sticks in refrigerator for customer self-service are not labeled for individual sale. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Springdale Early Learning Academy

2920 American St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Time/temperatures for hot-holding were not documented when removed from hot-holding.

Core violations: Plumbing in three-compartment sink is leaking.

Sunset Grill & BBQ

3418 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: There is a large amount of food on the floor.

Core violations: Multiple items in the walk-in cooler (sausage patties, beans) lack covers. The chemical sanitation is out at the warewashing machine. The cold-holding omelet items are held at 46 degrees.

Taco Bell

1728 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Current retail food permit is not posted in public view.

Core violations: None

Tony's Burgers

103 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The dumpster lid was open. There is a slick buildup on the hood over the grill top and fryers. The posted permit expired 02/28/2023.

Critical violations: A package of ground beef was thawing at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: None

Washington Burgerland

802 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The menu has the consumer advisory, but lacks asterisks by the potentially hazardous products.

Core violations: A bucket of dry pinto beans in the dry storage did not have a lid. A bag of onions in the dry storage was on the same shelf as dish soap. There is a buildup of grease between fryer and flat top.

Wendy's

2000 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Insect control device located over shelves with food items and single-use items. Several flies in kitchen area.

Core violations: Several broken floor tiles near fryers.

March 8

Catering Unlimited

1084 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Boxes of food on the floors in the walk-ins.

Frida's California Grill

3980 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 5, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. One container of sugar in the dry storage was not labeled.

Golden Corral

4507 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Freezer door handle and seal are not in good condition.

Core violations: None

Las Delicias Restaurant And Snack Bar

2223 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No paper towel were available at the handwashing sink. No soap was available at the handwashing sink.

Las Palmas

1115 E. Henry De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Priority violations: Fly traps placed above the food storage area.

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Partly cooked chicken and steak in hot-holding at 115 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Parker's Sports Grill

3980 W. Wedington Road, Suite 1-3, Fayetteville

Priority violations: There was an unlidded beverage on the prep table cutting board. There was a package of raw ground beef on the top shelf of the refrigerator over ready-to-eat food. The dishwasher was at 0 ppm chlorine. Ground beef in the prep table drawer was at 46 degrees, cheese in the prep table was at 46 degrees and a chicken wing in the prep table drawer was at 44 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Men's restroom did not have a handwash sign. There was a toothbrush in a cup on the handwash sink. There was a box of to-go cups being stored on the floor.

Pupuseria Glendy's

107 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Priority violations: Handwashing sink does not have hot water. Plastic bag with raw chorizo sausages is stored above packaged cheese. Hot and cold water not available in three-compartment sinks.

Priority foundation violations: Food manager certification is not available. Refrigerators do not have a thermometer. Vehicle lacks insect/rodent protection in service window. Surfaces of equipment and tables are not clean. Faucet in handwashing sink is not working.

Core violations: None

Snack City Plus

2333 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Soap was not available in the women's restroom. Bleach test strips were not available.

Core violations: Tobacco counter has covered up the handwash sink for employee use. Women's and men's restrooms lack signage. Women's restroom lacks covered waste receptacle. Microwave and walk-in cooler lack cleaning.

Starbucks

2117 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility does not have a maximum temperature registering device. Refuse area has overflowed out of trash bins and recycling. Trash cans lack drain plug.

The Cork & Keg

509 W. Spring St., Suite 230, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Men's restroom lacks signage.

Core violations: Women's restroom lacks a covered waste receptacle. Prep sink in food prep area has a leak. Permit is expired.

Thep Thai Restaurant

1525 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Several soups lacked date-markings in walk-in cooler. Several wet cloths were being held on counters. To-go containers were not inverted. Lid on outdoor waste bin was not closed.

Core violations: None

March 9

Amanecer Market

1115 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Eggs being sold were not from an approved source. Raw beef being thawed at room temperature overnight.

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Tamales in front cold-hold unit do not have a date marked.

Core violations: None

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

2091 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Three containers of ice cream cake for customer self-service lack adequate labeling, previous issue.

East Side Grill

1838 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Food employee is slicing ready-to-eat tomatoes with bare hands.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Three food employees lack beard restraints.

Family Dollar

905 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The dumpster lids are open.

The Farmer's Table Cafe

1079 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility lacks quat-10 test strips. Fans in walk-in cooler lack cleaning.

J China Express

503 Holcomb St., Suite G, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: None

Mi Tienda Supermarket

1505 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: Cloths being held on counters.

Priority foundation violations: Chorizo in walk-in cooler lacks cover. Rice and beans lack date-marking. Bulk food that is available for consumer self-dispensing shall be prominently labeled with the following information: the manufacturer's or processor's label that was provided with the food and a card, sign or other method of notification that includes name of the food, list of ingredients, source of major allergen, such as queso fresco, Requeson, camaron de harina. Single-use containers in raw meat market area are not inverted.

Core violations: None

Mi Tienda Taqueria

1505 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: Eggs being stored at room temperature.

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks an employee with certified food manager certification. There are ready-to-eat foods such as salsas and frijoles, which were prepared days ago and do not have a date marked. Spray bottle lacks common name. Tres leches cake lacks label with common name and ingredients. Air vents in walk-in cooler lack cleaning.

Core violations: None

Rick's Bakery

1220 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The south facing exit door in dry food storage area is open.

Noncritical violations: One of the ceiling tiles is pushed up out of position in the baking area.

SQRL Service Station

310 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Two spray bottles containing cleaning chemicals were not labeled.

Core violations: Scoop holster on ice machine is missing and the scoop is resting on top of the machine. One soda dispenser is missing the backsplash that covers the syrup lines.

Subway

411 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: Prep area deli and cheese: cooked chicken, mozzarella cheese and deli meat at 55 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Tang's Asian Market

224 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: Fish thawing in a sink of water without water running.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

World's Best Java And Pies

617 E. Emma Ave., Suite C, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: None

March 10

Boss Man Tacos Burritos & More

272 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Garbage dumpster lid is open. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Core violations: None

Doomsday Coffee & Roasterie

436 W. Watson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Eggs being kept in cold-hold unit above ready-to-eat foods.

Priority foundation violations: Whipped eggs lacked cover in walk-in cooler. Facility uses raw egg white in New York sour cocktail beverage - menu lacks asterisking and consumer advisory.

Core violations: Insect control device located over a food prep area.

Jimmy John's

518 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Mayo lacked date-marking.

Core violations: None

JJ's Grill

5320 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 185, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The lactic acid test strips are expired (2022).

Core violations: None

Critical violations: The meat cook used a double glove to place raw beef patty on the grill, one glove was removed leaving a black glove. The spatula was touched. After this a sandwich cook touched the spatula to place a patty on a hamburger bun and continued to work at the sandwich station.

Noncritical violations: Dirty knives on the ready to use knife rack.

Los Alamos Market & Puerto Rican Food

503 Holcomb St., Suite F, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Cardboard box with food containers is stored in contact with the floor. Food employee is wearing ring and bracelet. Food employee is wearing fingernail polish without gloves. Test strips for chlorine chemical sanitizer is not available.

Core violations: None

Nutrafuel Smoothie Bar

5320 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 185, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken. The chemical spray for the tables lack a test strip.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Strawberry tops in the handwashing sink.

Supermercado La Estrella

402 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: Packaged chorizo sausages are stored above packaged milk (ready-to-eat food).

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Raw meat is thawing at room temperature. Equipment lack thermometers. Over-the-counter medicines are sold without a valid label. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Core violations: Plumbing is broken in handwashing sink in food preparation area making it inaccessible for employee use. Plumbing is not maintained in good condition.

Theatre Squared

477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Flour lacked label.

Core violations: Front cold-hold unit needs to be defrosted.

EOA Children's House

260 Victory Lane, Springdale

Priority violations: Retail food permit for daycare is expired.

Priority foundation violations: Temperature indicator for food contact surfaces is not available (ex. water proof thermometer, temperature test strip). Test strips for quaternary ammonia are not available.

Core violations: None

Ying's Hmong Chinese

2307 Magnolia Drive, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Single-use containers being stored facing up not in original packaging.

Core violations: Dry storage racks were constructed of unsealed wood.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 6 -- Elkins Elementary School, 380 N. Center St., Elkins; Elkins Middle School, 349 N. Center St., Elkins; Elkins Primary School, 476 N. Center St., Elkins; La Esperanza Supermarket, 204 Berry St., Springdale; Red Lobster, 3885 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

March 7 -- El Vasito Loko, 503 Holcomb St., Suite H, Springdale; Happy Hollow Elementary School, 2175 E. Peppervine Drive, Fayetteville; Harp Elementary School, 2700 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale; Lakeside Junior High School, 3050 Hylton Road, Springdale; NWACC, 114 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Shiloh Express, 3427 S. Thompson St., Springdale; The Hip Cafe, 2229 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; West Washington County Head Start, 901 S. Mitchell St., Lincoln

March 8 -- Boss Man Tacos Burritos & More, 7420 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Catering Unlimited, 1084 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale; E-Z Mart, 1116 E. Emma Ave., Springdale; Taco Bell, 1147 Colorado Drive, Fayetteville; Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 1199 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

March 9 -- E-Z Mart - Food Store, 2124 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Golden Tongs Catering, 2650 N. Young Ave., Fayetteville; St. Joseph Catholic School, 1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville

March 10 -- Monitor Elementary School, 3955 E. Monitor Road, Springdale; Stone Mill Bread & Cafe, 4105 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale