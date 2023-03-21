5-A-Day Salad gets high nutrition mark

To kick off National Nutrition Month in March, Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, recommends the 5-A-Day Salad.

"This nutrient-packed salad uses 10 different vegetables, and each serving is equal to five cups of vegetables," she said.

5-A-DAY SALAD

4 cups spinach (fresh)

4 cups romaine lettuce

2 cups green pepper (chopped, or use red, yellow or orange)

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1 cup broccoli (chopped)

1 cup cauliflower (chopped)

1 cup yellow squash (sliced)

1 cup cucumber (sliced)

2 cups carrot (chopped)

1 cup zucchini (sliced)

Directions

Wash all the vegetables and mix them together in a large mixing bowl. Top this colorful meal with the nonfat or low-fat dressing of your choice.

Notes

The dressing is not included in the nutritional analysis. Each serving equals 5 cups of vegetables (Eight 5-A-Day servings).

Recipe makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Information: Serving Size: ¼ of recipe, total Calories 99, total fat – 1 g; saturated fat – 0 g; cholesterol – 0 mg; sodium – 100 mg; carbohydrates – 21 g; dietary fiber – 8 g; total sugars – 10 g; added sugars included – 0 g; protein – 5 g; vitamin D – 0 mg; calcium – 119 mg; iron – 2 mg; potassium – 34 mg.

Source: https://www.myplate.gov/recipes/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/5-day-salad.