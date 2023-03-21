Another No. 1 falls as Hurricanes win

Miami holds off Indiana rally to advance in March Madness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Destiny Harden made a shot in the lane with 3.5 seconds left to send ninth-seeded Miami past top-seeded Indiana 70-68 on Monday night, lifting the Hurricanes to their first Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women's Tournament since 1992.

The Hoosiers (28-4) became the second No. 1 seed to be eliminated in two nights. Stanford was upset Sunday on its home court. It's the first time since 1998 that two No. 1 seeds did not advance to the regional semifinals.

"It feels good to make a shot and send Miami to the Sweet 16," Harden said. "I'm very humbled, very special moment for us."

Harden finished with 18 points and Lola Pendade had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Hurricanes (21-12), who never trailed on the Hoosiers' home court.

Instead of celebrating Indiana's third consecutive march to the Sweet 16, the raucous crowd grew increasingly anxious as time ticked off the clock and stunned as the Hurricanes celebrated.

Indiana certainly had its chances. Yarden Garzon tied the score twice in the final minute with three-pointers, the second coming with 6.6 seconds to go.

But the Hoosiers couldn't get the stop they needed after a timeout and turned the ball over on their final possession.

"We knew Indiana is a tough team," Harden said. "They are a very special team. they are very efficient. We had to disrupt them a little bit. The threeshe hit was big time. Players make big time shots. We stayed together after the shot."

Mackenzie Holmes led the Hoosiers with 22 points and nine rebounds. Grace Berger added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists in her final game. It was Indiana's first loss of the season at Assembly Hall.

After a historic 17-point comeback Saturday, the Hurricanes completed their run by getting just enough to hold off the hard-charging Hoosiers. A year ago, they fell short at South Carolina, another No. 1 seed in the second round. This time they finished the job.

The Hoosiers' best season came to a shockingly early win. They won the first outright Big Ten title in school history, finished a school-best second in the final Associated Press poll, picked up their first No. 1 seed ever.

VILLANOVA 76, FLORIDA GULF COAST 57

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Maddy Siegrist scored 31 points and sent the winningest team in Villanova history into the Sweet 16 for the second time in program history with a win over 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (30-6) won their record 30th game and celebrated the March Madness milestone in front of another packed house at the Pavilion. Siegrist, the first-team AP All-American, made 13 of 24 shots in what was likely her final home game.

The Wildcats are going to Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003 -- the coach of that team, Harry Perretta, watched this one from behind the basket -- and they will the play winner of Monday's game No. 9 seed Miami.

Siegrist checked out to a rousing standing ovation with 1:57 left in the game and the star forward hugged every teammate down the bench. Her teammates mobbed her after the final horn as the flashed the flashed the "V" sign for their fans.

Siegrist sank two free throws with 5:18 left in the third quarter to give her 21 points, which made it 36 straight straight games this season for the two-time Big East Player of the Year with at least 20 points.

Sha Carter led Florida Gulf Coast (33-4) with 11 points.

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) shoots over Miami's Kyla Oldacre during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament Monday, March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Indiana's Grace Berger (34) drives to the basket as Miami's Haley Cavinder defends during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament Monday, March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Miami's Haley Cavinder (14) and Indiana's Sara Scalia (14) go for a loose ball during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament Monday, March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) shoots against Miami's Lashae Dwyer (13) and Haley Cavinder (14) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament Monday, March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

