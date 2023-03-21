Bergman archers win state title

Bergman High School walked away with a decisive victory in the high school division of the 15th annual Archery in the Schools State Championship held March 4 at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The school is in Boone County.

Bergman's top 12 archers posted 3,285 points out of a possible 3,600 to win the state crown.

The state championship event was the culmination of this year's Archery in the Schools Program, coordinated and presented by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission at elementary, middle and high schools throughout Arkansas.

Alpena High School, also in Boone County, took second place in the high school division with a strong 3,276 finish, while Cabot High School posted 3,259 to take the third-place trophy.

The tournament was a bit of redemption for Bergman's archers. Last year, they fell only two points short of taking the state championship in a tight battle with Valley Springs High School (Boone County). This year, the Bergman Panthers left nothing to chance. Their score not only outpaced the rest of the field, but topped their result from last year by 25 points. Logan Wilkinson, a Bergman 11th-grader, placed second in individual rankings and led the charge.