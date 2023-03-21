Bid for federal disaster relief includes PB area

Jefferson County and other southeast Arkansas counties could be getting federal disaster relief for an ice storm that hit the first part of February.

On Monday, Gov. Sarah Sanders asked President Joe Biden to declare 13 counties disaster areas, a move that, if approved, would trigger help from FEMA.

A press release from the governor's office said Sanders had "requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Joe Biden to support ongoing recovery efforts in communities hit by the severe winter weather in January and February of this year, which caused power outages, damage to infrastructure, and deaths.

"The sheer magnitude of this event created disastrous amounts of debris, caused extensive power outages, and resulted in the death of two Arkansans and the injury of many others. We have determined that these storms are of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and affected local governments, and that supplementary federal assistance is necessary."

Sanders requested public assistance for Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Nevada, Ouachita, Searcy and Stone Counties. She also asked for hazard mitigation help for the entire state.

"Thirteen hard-hit Arkansas counties have sustained significant damage to infrastructure, businesses, agriculture, and property," Sanders stated, "and we must provide these Arkansans with the assistance they need to fully recover."

The news was met locally with joy and relief.

"That is exceptional news," said Tom Bennett, director of the Pine Bluff Street Department. "We met with the state two weeks ago and submitted a claim. We followed all of the guidelines of the paperwork and everything was inclusive to that."

Bennett didn't have a dollar figure for what the storm has cost the city. But he said his crews have been picking up storm debris nonstop since the storm occurred, working through each of the city's four wards. He said some of the money could be spent on repairs to city streets, which have been damaged from the winter weather as well.

County Judge Gerald Robinson, who quickly filed a declaration of disaster with the state when the ice storm hit, said that if the Biden Administration agrees with Sanders and declares the counties to be disaster areas, FEMA would then get involved, providing federal dollars as reimbursement for the damage caused by the storms.

"That would allow us to receive money from the federal government rather than from the state," Robinson said. "And it would allow us to recoup some of the money we have had to spend."

Robinson said he still has county Road Department crews out picking up debris so the cost for the cleanup is still rising.

"I had men out all day from 3 a.m. until 7 or 8 at night," he said. "That has caused significant overtime. It is astounding news if we are able to be reimbursed for some of that and put that money back into our budget. It's a big plus for us and a big plus for the state of Arkansas."

Robinson said he was optimistic President Biden would sign off on the disaster request from the governor.

"The thing is, we were not the only state that suffered damage from those storms," he said. "This is great news. This puts us in a very good position."