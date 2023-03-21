A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee Meeting will be held at noon March 27 at the A&P offices, 623 S. Main St. Details: (870) 534-2121.

Grants available for educators

Arkansas public school employees are invited to apply for the 2023-24 Arkansas Retired Teachers Association grants. The grants are awarded in two categories, according to a news release.

The Parsons-Burnett Grants are for current certified educators to further their education. Awards are intended for courses of study leading to an advanced degree, certification or endorsement.

The Mitchell-Fair Grants are for current classified employees who are pursuing teacher licensure.

The grants are funded by contributions from members ARTA, a professional organization of Arkansas's public education retirees.

Grant applications must be submitted online by June 15. For the details and the application link, visit www.artanow.com.

Area Agency sets menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

March 27 -- Sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, fruit, juice, and milk.

March 28 -- Cheesy chicken and potato casserole, brussels sprouts, dinner roll, winter hot fruit, and milk.

March 29 -- Taco soup, tortilla chips, salsa, lettuce salad, strawberries and bananas, and milk.

March 30 -- Smothered pork cutlet, pickled beets, broccoli, roll, cobbler, and milk.

March 31 -- Lean hamburger patty on bun, Mexicali corn, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, melon and strawberries, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.