Crawford County sheriff's deputy 1 of 2 injured in crash

VAN BUREN -- A Crawford County sheriff's deputy and another motorist were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle collision Saturday, according to the department.

Cpl. Megan Slayton, sheriff's office spokeswoman, said Monday that Deputy Adam Spears was responding to a call about 2:10 p.m. Saturday with his lights and sirens activated when he collided with another vehicle driving through the intersection of Alma Boulevard and Alma Highway in Van Buren. Spears also collided with another vehicle waiting to turn at the intersection.

Emergency medical services took the driver going through the intersection, a woman, to a local hospital while Spears was taken to a hospital later, according to Slayton.

The driver of the third vehicle wasn't injured, she said.

Sheriff Daniel Perry said Spears suffered a concussion and has since been released from the hospital, although he wasn't back on duty as of Monday morning.



