Development continues in White Hall

The city of White Hall continues to experience growth.

"The area along Sheridan Road is the fastest growing area in the city," White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said.

White Hall developer Umesh "U.E." Patel said he saw such potential in the Sheridan Road area that he built the Dairy Queen, Holiday Inn Express, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, the White Hall Plaza and Colton's Steak House & Grill. He later sold Colton's.

A number of enterprises, such as Relyance Bank's headquarters, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, the White Hall Plaza, two new national restaurant chains and more, opened in the year or so prior to the recent opening of Simmons Bank's second branch.

Other businesses who want to take advantage of the traffic are building just over the White Hall-Pine Bluff border on Sheridan Road, like White Hall Fresh Market and Woodlands Fine Wines & Spirits.

White Hall is dry, said Foster, but this allows the store to also take advantage of local demand and the busy road.

The investments were driven in part by traffic counts and now by the upcoming widening of Sheridan Road on both sides of Interstate 530. It will extend approximately two miles on either side of the interstate from the intersection of U.S. 270 and Arkansas 365-S to Arkansas 104 to Arkansas 365, Foster said.

In the early 2000s, there were only a gas station and a few other businesses like a Subway and a pizza place clustered around the east side of Interstate 530 at Exit 34.

Then about a decade ago, a few more businesses popped up; many were fast food related, but retail shops also opened. The last few years have seen unprecedented growth, Foster said.

Kevin Bonnette, White Hall Chamber of Commerce president, described Smart Auto Group's decision to build on the west side of I-530 "a game changer," spurring additional developments nearby.

"It's amazing how much the entire area [both sides of I-530] has grown," Bonnette said.

Simmons Bank Community President Chad Pittillo said about the reason for a second branch, "that area has continued to grow."

The east-side area closest to the interstate has filled in, but there are a few remaining spots closer to the Jefferson Parkway and Sheridan Road intersection.

For the moment, the Simmons Bank branch is the last large project to open its door on Sheridan Road near Interstate 530 in White Hall, and most of the spots between the interstate and first mile are filled with businesses.

2022 WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR

Last year will be remembered as the year of grand openings (about a dozen or so) and unparalleled commercial growth in White Hall, and yet the city's still ranked one of Arkansas' safest cities with excellent schools.

"The city of White Hall continues to rank in the top 10 best places to live and has a low crime rate ... Over the last 20 years, [city leaders] have planned well ... I think you have to work at growing your city because it does not happen by accident," the mayor said.

For example, Foster added, "I specifically target restaurant franchises that complement each other and are not direct competition with each other. This approach provides more choices for our community and for our visitors."

Two of the city's newest family-friendly restaurants are Moe's Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky's, which are located on Sheridan Road.

Sheridan Road isn't the only area dealing with growth; the northern end of town, near I-530 Exit 32, is experiencing recent growth.

The White Hall High School built new athletic, fine arts and agricultural facilities, and the Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Lifepoint Health broke ground on a 76-bed medical facility last fall.

The school and hospital are located on West Holland Avenue, and Foster said he believes these will attract new businesses to the area in the future.