NWA fishing report: Fishing good for tailwater trout

Beaver Lake

Fish the backs of creek arms to catch spotted bass.

Jon Conklin, fishing guide, said spotted bass are biting jerk baits in these areas. Good creek arms to try include Joe's Creek, Rambo and Blackburn.

Try for stripers in the Prairie Creek and Horseshoe Bend areas. Use shad or brood minnows. Crappie are scattered, but moving into creek arms, Conklin said. Use minnows or jigs around brush along gravel banks. Walleye are spotty because of muddy water on the south end of the lake and rising water.

White bass are just beginning to move into the White and War Eagle tributaries. Try for catfish in muddy water with any type of catfish bait such as liver or nightcrawlers. Average surface water temperature is around 50 degrees.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports fair to poor crappie fishing with minnows or jigs around brush. Walleye are migrating into the White and War Eagle river arms. Try trolling with minnows or crank baits. White bass should start their spawning run in the coming weeks.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy reports good trout fishing. Drift-fish from a boat with prepared trout baits such as Pautzke Fire Bait. Use light tackle.

Walleye are moving into the tailwater. Fish with soft plastic lures or troll with crank baits eight to 10 feet deep. Walleye are scattered so it's necessary to cover lots of water.

Power generation at Beaver Dam is sporadic. Some water is being released through flood gates.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at Lake Fayetteville Marina recommends fishing for bluegill with crickets or worms. Try jigs for crappie. Use crank baits or jig and pigs to catch black bass.

Lake Sequoya

Angler Mike McBride said crappie were biting fair until recent rain muddied the lake. Once the water clears try jigs or minnows around bridge pilings, vegetation and brush. Use spinner baits or plastic worms for black bass. Liver is the best catfish bait.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for black bass with jerk baits or Alabama rigs at any Bella Vista lakes. Anglers have sent photos of 4- and 5-pound bass to the store, Gann said. Fish for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms or other soft plastic lures. Rigging them Carolina style works best, he said.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake with Alabama rigs, crank baits or plastic worms around brush or docks. Crappie are biting fair on jigs fished near docks. Use shrimp, cut bait or shad for catfish.

At Lake Eucha, largemouth bass are biting fair on crank baits or Alabama rigs around brush and docks. Channel catfish are biting fair on cut bait, shad or hot dog chunks. Crappie fishing is fair with jigs or minnows.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie are biting well on minnows or jigs around brush or docks. Largemouth and spotted bass are biting fair on crank baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs round brush or docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass are biting swim baits in shad colors. Bass are mostly around timber in creek arms and along steep rock points. Go with an Alabama rig on windier days. Crank baits cast toward the ends of channel swings with chunk rock banks may also work.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff