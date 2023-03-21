Fort Smith man charged in federal explosive case gets new jury trial; jury trial moved to July 17





FORT SMITH -- The jury trial for a man federal agents arrested in February after reportedly finding an explosive device in his residence has been pushed back.

U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes signed an order Monday granting a motion for continuance from Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, of Fort Smith, that reset Mehta's jury trial for 9 a.m. July 17 in Fort Smith, according to court records. The trial had originally been set for April 3.

Mehta pleaded not guilty during his arraignment March 9 to one count each of possession of an unregistered destructive device and possession of a destructive device unidentified by serial number. His indictment was filed March 8, court records state.

Mehta was arrested Feb. 6 in Austin, Texas, on criminal charges related to him reportedly possessing an improvised explosive bomb that wasn't registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by law, according to a Feb. 7 news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. His arrested came at the end of a six-day nationwide manhunt.

Mehta was initially charged in a criminal complaint filed Jan. 31 with one count of unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.



