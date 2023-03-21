



Happy birthday (Mar. 21): Welcome to your year of discovery. Many of the treasures you'll find inside you. You'll learn of talents and develop skills. You'll find styles of working and zero in on preferences that make life enjoyable.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A holistic frame of mind comes so naturally, you don't realize that others think differently. You don't really feel your condition has improved until you look around and see that others have also improved.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Life can be harsh. In some ways, you feel you've been spared and even spoiled, though in other ways you've had to take the hard knocks. Your range of experience helps you relate to others and appreciate today's situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll be cool, calm and collected on the outside no matter how you feel on the inside. It's strategically the right thing to do. Showing emotion is a risk you only take when you feel safe. Consider what might be causing you to feel guarded.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're not one to jump ship just because it has sprung a little leak. Your two best friends will be a cup for bailing and the faith to keep at it until you reach the shore to give your vessel the love and mending it needs.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll deal with oblivious types who could use a wake-up call, though you're not obligated to be the one to deliver it. Even though it's inconvenient, you'll gain something valuable in the process.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's often not necessary to take offense. The shade that moody people throw will pass like clouds floating across the sun. When you don't give negativity attention, things can lighten up in a moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): One minute you're certain, and then you're out of your element. Good — you don't need a lot of confidence when you're gathering information. Better to be a humble sponge, asking questions and absorbing new information.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Deep wells of empathy are a blessing once you learn how to regulate them. You don't want to feel things more than is useful. Ideally, a feeling is merely a signal to move you to action.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): In a lifetime where much seems to have been decided for us, or has happened by chance, it's fun to have a day like today in which it's very clear you are becoming the person you decided to be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your happiness will come directly from your own actions. Doing a thing to become happy seldom works, but action taken to elevate someone else will open the door for joy to come in.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's easier to do an extraordinary job when the task itself is quite ordinary. To do an extraordinary job at something that is already quite challenging is much more difficult. Practice on the former before you move to the latter.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll busy yourself with caring for loved ones and meeting physical, intellectual and emotional needs. The greatest adventure will be the one that sneaks up on you while you're executing your very practical plans.

NEW MOON, NEW YOU: The new moon in Aries on the first full day of Aries season is an extremely auspicious and invigorating omen. The energy is robust, especially for endeavors having to do with self-assertion. Make yourself known; approach people; take a few risks. The warrior’s new moon is for the brave-hearted.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The boyish charms Mathew Broderick possesses at every age make him a poster child for the Aries ideals of youth and vitality. The sign of spring has a heart that’s ever-young and opening. Remember when he revived Ferris Bueller for a Super Bowl Honda commercial over 25 years after the fact because he could? Broderick has natal sun and Venus in Aries, and Mercury and Mars in Pisces. Look for him in the upcoming comedy “No Hard Feelings.”



