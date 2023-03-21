Japan rallies to win, faces U.S. in final

MIAMI -- Shohei Ohtani sparked a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff double, and Munetaka Murakami hit a walk-off, two-run double to lift Japan over Mexico 6-5 on Monday night and into the World Baseball Classic final.

Yu Darvish is set to start when Japan faces the defending champion United States in tonight's championship game. Japan has won the tournament twice, while Team USA has done it once. Merrill Kelly is likely to start for the Americans.

Ohtani went 2 for 4. The Los Angeles Angels star scored in the seventh when Masataka Yoshida hit a tying, three-run home run off reliever JoJo Romero.

Ohtani's double off Giovanny Gallegos was his fourth of the tournament. After Ohtani got the rally started, Yoshida walked to bring up Murakami.

The game began as a pitching duel between Roki Sasaki and Patrick Sandoval, but Japan's offensive power proved too much for Mexico's relievers.

Sasaki struck out three in four innings in his first appearance on a global stage.

Dozens of Major League Baseball officials were in attendance scouting Sasaki, who's entry into the majors is an all-but-certainly forthcoming in the future after he became a sensation last season in his second season with the Pacific League's Chiba Lotte Marines. Many are already mentioning the 21-year-old right-hander in the class of his Samurai Japan teammate, Ohtani.

Twenty six of Sasaki's 64 pitches eclipsed 100 mph.

In the fourth, Luis Urias launched Sasaki's 90.8 mph cutter for a three-run home run to left-center field. The drive scored Rowdy Tellez and Isaac Paredes, who reached with two of the five hits Sasaki gave up.

Sandoval struck out six and allowed just four hits in four scoreless innings before he was replaced by Jose Urquidy.

